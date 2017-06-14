Defending champion Nottingham makes move

Nottingham carded a six-under-par 66 to finish at six-under for the two days of stroke play. The Clemson Tiger golfer birdied six of the final 13 holes on the day to move from a tie for 10th all the way up to second.

First-round leader Chris Barron of Joelton followed his first-day 64 with a 68 to finish at 12-under-par 132 and claim the top seed heading into match play Thursday.

Former Sullivan South Rebel and current ETSU Buc Cayman Ratliff shot a one-under-par 71 for the second straight day and tied with seven other golfers at 142 for the two days.

Among the seven is Bristol’s Chase Roswall who matched Nottingham’s 66 for the low rounds of the day.

The top 16 golfers advance to the match play bracket Thursday morning with the winners advancing to the quarterfinal round Thursday afternoon.

Nottingham will face Stuart Smith of Nashville at 9:15 a.m. EDT while Ratliff will square off against Matt Copper from Memphis at 9:45 a.m.

WAGNER BOWS OUT. Gray’s Haley Wagner was eliminated in the round of 16 at the 85th Tennessee State Women’s Amateur at the Memphis National Golf Club.

Wagner, the No. 12 seed, fell to No. 5 Arianna Clemmer, 3 & 2.