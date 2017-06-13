Ratliff, Nottingham off to strong starts at Hillwood

Ratliff, who starred at Sullivan South and now plays for East Tennessee State, had a 1-under-par 71 to sit in a five-way tie for 10th.

Nottingham, a Dobyns-Bennett alum who is a rising sophomore at Clemson and the defending Tennessee Match Play champion, finished with an even-par 72 and was tied with nine other golfers in 15th.

Joelton’s Chris Barron fired a record-tying 8-under 64 to build a four-shot lead. Barron carded a 32 on each nine to match the Tennessee Match Play record set by Brendon Caballero in the 2014 championships at Holston Hills in Knoxville.

After today’s round, the field will be cut to the lowest 16 players for the match-play bracket.

At the 85th Tennessee Women’s Amateur Championship at Memphis National Golf Club in Collierville, first-round leader Jenna Burris finished stroke play with an even-par 144 to secure the No. 1 seed for the start of match play.

The championship field dwindled from 19 golfers to 17 after two second-day withdrawals, including Kingsport’s Allyson Dunn, who was fourth after Day 1.

Haley Wagner of Gray followed her opening 82 with an 88 and earned the 12th seed. Wagner faces No. 5 Arianna Clemmer in the round of 16 today.