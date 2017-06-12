East Tennessee Am tees off June 30

This 54-hole event has, year in and year out, been one of the most popular in the area, and this year’s tournament will have the added attraction of its senior championship flight being a Tennessee Golf Association points event.

“We’ve worked hard to get the TGA to final give us that designation,” said Mike Matheson, the tournament director. “We’ve always had one of the biggest senior fields, but this year we expect even more entries in that division.”

As in the past, there will be play in the championship, senior championship and match play flights.

The entry fee, as it has been since the start of the tournament, is $150. That includes three days of tournament play, with a cart, range balls and lunch. Players may also play a practice round.

“You can’t beat the deal,” Matheson said. “That’s a lot for your money. And we paid our more than $12,000 in merchandise last year. I believe that’s one of the reasons that we continue to have such big fields.”

Jack Rhea is the defending champion.

“I think over three days you always get your best player,” Matheson noted. “Jack shot a big number the first round but came back with two really low rounds to win it.”

The East Tennessee Amateur, which is a Tri-Cities Amateur Tour points event, runs through July 2. For more information, call the Elizabethton golf shop at (423) 542-8051.

Campbell, White lead TC Amateur Tour points early

Ben Campbell earned 42.5 points for his play in the Tillinghast Invitational to sit atop the regular division points list in the Tri-Cities Amateur Tour standings.

Chip Spratlin stands second with 39 points, four more than third-place Lawrence Largent. William Nottingham and Bryan Sangid are tied for fourth with 27.5 points.

In the senior division, James White earned 60 points for his Tillinghast senior championship win to lead that points list. Tim Dinwiddie is second with 52, and Tim Moore, Cary Daniels and Mike Freels are tied for third with 35 each.

The top six regular division points leaders and the top four seniors at the end of the season qualify for the amateur team for the Tri-Cities Cup Matches in which they go up against area professionals from the local Tri-Cities PGA Chapter.