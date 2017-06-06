Golf Day coming up at Warriors Path

There will be free lessons from PGA professionals along with a Big Break Challenge, Golfapotomous for the kids and a Short Game Challenge.

PGA instructor Joe Hallett also will be on hand. Hallett, who has 25 years of PGA professional instruction experience and education, is the director of instruction at the Vanderbilt Legends Club. He was honored as a top-50 golf instructor by Golf Range Magazine and was one of the new class of 2011 Golf Magazine top 100 instructors.

In 2015, Hallett was voted the No. 8 best instructor by tour pro vote and No. 44 on the Golf Digest top 50 instructor list. He teaches numerous LPGA tour players, including Hall of Famer Julie Inkster and 2012 Rolex player of the year and former world No. 1 Stacy Lewis.

And if that’s not enough, there will be a TaylorMade demo and club-fitting session. The club fitting will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. and anyone interested in a session should call the Warriors Path golf shop at (423) 323-4990 to reserve a spot.

Link Hills next stop on Tri-Cities Amateur Tour

The Link Hills Invitational will be the next stop on the Tri-Cities Amateur Tour. The event will be held June 24-25 in Greeneville.

This 36-hole stroke play championship is open to all players who meet the USGA definition of an amateur golfer. Competition will be held in championship, senior championship (50-and-older by June 22) and first through fifth flights. Golfers may declare for the championship flight. All other players will be flighted after the first round.

Entry fee is $125 and includes cart and practice balls for both tournament rounds and one practice round (cart not included for practice round). Deadline to enter is Wednesday, June 21 or earlier if a full field of 100 is met.

For more information, call the Link Hills Country Club golf shop at (423) 638-3735.