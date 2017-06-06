Freshman blues? Not a problem for Kingsport’s Nottingham

For Kingsport’s William Nottingham, his freshman year at Clemson turned out to be a record-breaker.

An accomplished golfer at Dobyns-Bennett, Nottingham chose to play collegiately with the Tigers. And were they ever glad that he showed up.

Nottingham played in 11 tournaments and had five top-10 finishes. He helped the Tigers win a record-tying six events.

Oh, and along the way Nottingham managed to break five Clemson golf records.

In the N.C. State Wolfpack Spring Open at Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, Nottingham shot a 9-under-par 62, the lowest round in school history. That round included a nine-hole score of 29, also a school record. His one-day, 36-hole total of 132 (70-62) was a record.

He also broke the record for consecutive birdies with seven in a row and had the most birdies in one round with 12.

“When I went on that birdie run, it finally got to a point where I just started laughing when the putts dropped in the hole,” Nottingham said. “It was just crazy.”

For good measure, Nottingham became only the sixth player in Clemson history to record a hole-in-one when he made an ace during the Palmetto Intercollegiate in Aiken, S.C.

He also became the first freshman since current PGA professional Kyle Stanley to finish in the top 10 at both the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament and the NCAA regional.

While his spring on the golf course was breathtaking, it didn’t start out that way in the fall season.

“I really had to work on my putting,” Nottingham noted. “Over the course of the winter I was able to improve my putting average by a whole stroke per round. That really made a big difference.”

And Nottingham had to get used to playing in college tournaments, which have the added dimension of being team events.

“My first few tournaments I was worried too much about pleasing my teammates and my coach,” he said. “By the time the spring schedule rolled around, my frame of mind had changed.

“One of our seniors told me to just try to kill it. To just cut loose and not worry about what the rest of the team was doing. I just had to play my own game and in the end that would help the team.”

It was good advice.

A finance major minoring in marketing, Nottingham also had to learn how to adapt to the classroom demands of college.

“I went back and counted,” he said. “I missed 22 days of school because of playing in golf tournaments.

“But I learned to manage my time well. Clemson requires freshmen to attend mandatory study halls and that was a wise use of my time and helped me keep up.”

Like all freshmen, the first year of college was a learning experience both off the course and on.

“I did learn a lot,” Nottingham said. “On the course I stopped getting so wound up and just focused on my own score.”

Fifteen minutes before teeing off in the recent NCAA tournament, Nottingham broke his driver.

“I had to borrow a driver from one of my teammates. That made me nervous and I couldn’t find the fairway. But that’s another lesson I learned and will be better able to deal with it better in the future,” he said.

So, looking back, not a bad start to his college career.

“I made a great choice in going to Clemson,” Nottingham said. “I love the school and my classes. My coach is great and everyone on the team pushes each other to work hard and get better.”

With three years to go there’s a good chance the Clemson record book will see William Nottingham’s name listed a few more times.