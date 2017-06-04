Nottingham takes 2-shot lead at Tillinghast

This weekend, he is back home and leading the field after the first round of the 12th annual Tillinghast Invitational at Johnson City Country Club.

Nottingham shot a 5-under-par 67 for a two-shot cushion entering today’s final round. No fewer than a dozen golfers were chasing him at par or better.

Nottingham was 1 over through eight holes before dialing in both his irons and the putter.

“There is a lot of risk-reward on this course,” he said. “If you are hitting it well, you can have a nice advantage on the field if you can get up or on the greens in two.

“I was decent at the start, made a few pars to start my round, trying not to shoot myself out of it on the first nine holes.”

Nottingham played the following six holes at 5 under, getting birdies on Nos. 9, 11 and 14 and sinking a 10-foot putt for eagle on No. 13.

“I started really hitting it well and rolling some in around the turn,” he added. “I made a nice putt for the eagle. The other putts weren’t too long. That’s part of the advantage if you are hitting it well.”

Rising Science Hill senior Garrett Whitfield and East Tennessee State golfer Trevor Hulbert sat second at 2-under 69.

“My irons were not great today, but my putter was unbelievable,” Whitfield said. “Off the tee, I missed to the right side of the fairway every time, but my putter saved me and is what got me that low score today.”

Despite his relative youth, Whitfield is a Tillinghast veteran. He pointed to his final-round 66 a couple of years ago in the event as among the reasons another local win for Nottingham is not a foregone conclusion.

“Yeah, I like my position and I’ve played a good final round here before,” Whitfield noted. “If the wind kicks up Sunday, it will definitely be a fun and interesting day.”

Hulbert played with incoming ETSU freshman Jack Rhea and Lawrence Largent in a threesome that combined for 19 birdies Saturday. Largent holed eight of them, but an uneven back nine produced just one par, leaving him with a 70.

Rhea recovered from a couple of missteps on the front nine to also shoot 70.

“The greens were a lot firmer and a lot quicker than I expected,” Rhea said. “I had two careless three-putts on the front and turned at 1 over. I made three birdies on the back nine and no bogeys for some confidence going into Sunday.”

Tied for fourth along with Rhea and Largent were Taylor Smith and Tory Davis. Three shots back were 2016 runner-up Blake Howard, four-time champion Chip Spratlin and two-time defending champ Ben Campbell.

Tim Moore paced the senior flight with a 1-over 73. Eddie Bailey, Lyman Fulton and Rick Hudson were 2 over.

Today’s final round begins at 8 a.m. The first group from the championship flight tees off at 10:40 a.m. and the tournament leaders go at 1:20 p.m.