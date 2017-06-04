Hulbert clips Largent in playoff, wins Tillinghast title

East Tennessee State golfer Trevor Hulbert, son of three-time PGA Tour winner Mike Hulbert, birdied the second playoff hole to win the 12th annual Tillinghast Invitational on Sunday at Johnson City Country Club.

Other than a high school event, it was the younger Hulbert’s first tournament win of any kind.

“This is pretty big,” Hulbert said, clutching the championship trophy. “This is my first win in any type of real tournament. My only one before was an 18-hole deal in high school when I shot even. So it’s really cool to win one finally.”

Hulbert and Kingsport’s Lawrence Largent finished regulation tied at 5-under-par 139. Both had makeable looks at birdie on the final hole that missed, so they headed back to the 18th tee for the playoff.

Again, both stood over sinkable birdie attempts and both slid by, forcing a second go on 18.

“I definitely thought Lawrence’s shot was a lot easier than mine,” Hulbert noted. “His was low and mine was breaking a ton, so I had to play it way out there. I’m not one to try and jam it in in those type of situations. I thought it was in the whole way, but it just snuck around to the front.”

Largent’s next approach mirrored his previous two on the hole, but Hulbert stuck his to within 4 feet.

“I knew I hit it in a good spot where I could stop it near the hole,” Hulbert said. “I had to wait for the applause to be sure.”

Largent’s birdie attempt again slid by, and Hulbert drained his for the win.

“It wasn’t the easiest 4-footer,” Hulbert said, “but I got it to go.”

While Hulbert’s victory at the Tillinghast came in his first attempt, Largent’s runner-up finish struck a familiar chord.

“I’ve played this tournament every year except twice and have only finished out of the top seven once,” Largent said. “I’ve finished runner-up four or five times, but I’ve never been able to win it for some odd reason. Somebody always hits a putt to beat me, it seems like.

“I don’t mind losing to a birdie,” he added, “and Trevor hit a fabulous shot to get it that close.”

Hulbert started the day three shots behind first-round leader William Nottingham. A brilliant eagle at No. 13 thrust him into the lead at 5 under.

Hulbert gave a shot back on No. 15 but recovered with another birdie on the 16th. Largent also slid to 5 under with a birdie on No. 16.

Nottingham, who just completed his freshman season playing for Clemson, shot a 1-over 73 and settled for a tie for third with Bryan Sangid, whose 67 was the low round on the final day.

“I really just didn’t make anything all day,” Nottingham said. “I hit it decent but didn’t make any putts and when you aren’t making putts, you start thinking you have to get it closer and closer to have any chance at birdie and it messes up the rest of your game.”

Four golfers tied for fifth with 3-under 141 totals: former Science Hill teammates Jack Rhea and Garrett Whitfield, former Tusculum golfer Taylor Smith and two-time defending Tillinghast champion Ben Campbell.

In the senior flight, James White fired a 4-under 68 for a two-day 145, rallying from four shots back of the lead at the start of the day to take a one-shot victory over Tim Moore.

Moore, the first-round leader, carded a second straight 73 for his runner-up finish. Rick Hudson, Cary Daniels and Mike Freels followed at 151, six shots off the pace. Freels posted the second-lowest flight score of the day, a 2-under 70.