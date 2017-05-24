Armstrong excited to re-open Bays Mountain Golf Course

Some 20 years later, the former East Tennessee State and Middle Tennessee State golfer who graduated from MTSU with a degree in communications, has returned to his old stomping ground, this time as the new manager of the former Silver Lake Golf Course.

Armstrong said any success he has had in golfing can be traced to his roots at Bays Mountain Golf Course, which brings back lots of memories as he works to reopen the course.

The nine-hole layout was closed down in 2016, and it has taken a lot of elbow grease to prepare the course for Friday’s reopening. No one could be more excited than Armstrong as the course reopens as Bays Mountain Golf Course.

“I grew up here and could not wait until Saturday mornings,” said Armstrong, who played one semester on the golf team at ETSU before moving on to MTSU. “I would play with the older golfers from my middle school days up through high school.

“After I went to college, I would still come and hit golf balls here and also played a lot at Ridgefield’s Country Club, where current owner Stan Pace would let me play when I was home for the summer.”

The new manager won the East Tennessee Amateur at Elizabethton his junior year at MTSU (2013). He also won the Tri-City Amateur Championship in 2010 as well as the Tri City Junior Amateur Championship while in high school. He also has a couple of top-five finishes at Johnson City Country Club in the Tillinghast Invitational.

“We had a good team all three years I was at MTSU,” added Lucas. “We went to the NCAA regionals twice and also won a few tournaments, and I had five top-10 finishes in college.

“We were in Conference USA, and I was on the All-Conference tournament team when I finished second in the conference tournament my junior year (2013) at MTSU.”

Armstrong was also a two-time Cleveland Golf/Srixon Scholar All-American while at Middle Tennessee.

The newest operators will be a throwback to the original name of Bays Mountain Golf Course when it officially opens Friday.

“This has been a lot of hard work — mostly with me, my dad, Phil Armstrong, (who owns All-Stars Prints), my uncle Eddie Armstrong, my grandfather James Armstrong and former Silver Lake golf course employee Tracy Arnold.”

Armstrong also noted that he appreciates the support that he has received from friends, past members and former owners who have helped out in many ways.

The greens have been plugged and top-dressed twice, and eight of the nine greens are filling in pretty good according to Armstrong, with number five still in the healing process after being almost totally lost.

“I hope in the next month or so the grass will be filled in on number five while all the other greens are looking pretty good,” added Armstrong. “There is still a few spots that need to fill in because nothing had been done to the greens since it was closed down in mid-2016.”

The course has plans to host the Greasy Bailey four-man tournament in June with plans to include the “Famous Rib Dinner” during that tournament. They also plan to host other junior and family activities.

Memberships are available for families, individuals, seniors and juniors. Members will also be allowed to bring a golf cart and pay a trail fee.