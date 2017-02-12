Pro-Am Series, Seniors League announce schedules

And if that’s not enough, the annual Thacker & Associates Tri-Cities Pro-Am Series and Seniors Golf League have released their schedules for 2017.

The Tri-Cities PGA will offer 33 pro-ams on 12 area courses this year. Again, players will earn points at each event toward entry into the Partner’s Circle.

There are 153 points available and any player earning at least 77 will become eligible for the Partner’s Circle and an invitation to play in the season ending Final Pro-Am at Cattails at MeadowView in Kingsport.

At the Final Pro-Am, the Tri-Cities PGA will cover all player entry fees as well as give each player a pro-am shirt, gift certificate and dinner. This is a $15,000 thank you for golfers’ loyal participation in the Pro-Am Series.

Again this season, the format will be a blind draw and consist of a professional, an A player, a B player and a C player. The team score will be determined by two best balls on the team per hole.

The popular skins game will again be offered at a cost of $5.

The Tri-Cities Pro-Am is open to all abilities and a valid handicap is recommended.

The first pro-am of the year is set for March 3 at Warriors Path. Form groups and call in advance for tee times.

Senior League set for March 20 tee-off

The Upper East Tennessee Seniors Golf League will begin this year’s schedule on March 20 at Cattails at MeadowView. That will be the first of 61 tournaments held on Mondays and Thursdays throughout the year.

The league is open to all men age 55 by the date of their first tournament.

Competition is contested in flights in which players of like skills compete on a handicap basis.

Go online at seniorsgolfleague.com or contact Hal McHorris at (423) 245-9833 or via email at halinkpt@aol.com.

First Tee of Tri-Cities sets spring schedule

The First Tee of Tri-Cities will begin its spring schedule in early April.

The mission of the First Tee of Tri-Cities is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf. Through after-school and in-school programs, the First Tee helps shape the lives of youth from all walks of life by reinforcing values like integrity, respect and perseverance.

The registration fee for each six-week session is $65. All new participants must begin in the PLAYer level.

Pine Oaks will host skill levels PLAYer/Par on Mondays from April 3 to May 8 from 4-6 p.m.

Link Hills Country Club in Greeneville will offer all skill levels during its session from April 3-May 8 (4:30-6:30 p.m.)

Steele Creek GC in Bristol, Tenn., will host the Par/Birdie players on Tuesdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. from April 4-May 9. Eagle/Ace players will meet at Steele Creek on Wednesdays from April 5-May 10.

Homeschooled PLAYers will meet at Steele Creek from 10 a.m. to noon from April 6-May 11. There will also be a PLAYer session from 4:30-6:30 p.m. from April 6-May 11 at Steele Creek.

Cattails at MeadowView will host Par/Birdie players from April 5-May 10 from 4:30-6:30, and Elizabethton has PLAYer/Par sessions from 4-6 p.m., April 5-May 10.

Pine Oaks also will offer a Birdie/Eagle session from 3:45-5:45 p.m., April 7-May 12.

For more information on the First Tee of Tri-Cities, go online at thefirstteetricities.org.

2017 THACKER & ASSOCIATES TRI-CITIES PGA PRO-AM SERIES SCHEDULE

MARCH

6 — Warriors Path GC (5 points)

13 — Tri-Cities GC (5)

20 — Cattails at MeadowView (3)

27 — Glenrochie CC, Abingdon (3)

APRIL

3 — Clear Creek GC, Bristol, Va. (5)

10 — Glenrochie CC (3)

17 — Link Hills CC, Greeneville (3)

24 — Johnson City CC (3)

28 — Clear Creek GC (5)

MAY

1 — Red Tail Mountain, Mountain City (3)

8 — Warriors Path GC (5)

15 — Elizabethton GC (7)

22 — Tri-Cities GC (5)

JUNE

5 — Pine Oaks GC, Johnson City (7)

12 — Buffalo Valley GC, Unicoi (7)

19 — Clear Creek GC (5)

26 — Cattails at MeadowView (3)

JULY

3 — Link Hills CC (3)

10 — Warriors Path GC (5)

14 — Lonesome Pine CC, Big Stone Gap (7)

17 — Elizabethton GC (7)

24 — Glenrochie CC (3)

31 — Pine Oaks GC (7)

AUGUST

7 — Lonesome Pine CC (7)

14 — Cattails at MeadowView (3)

21 — Buffalo Valley GC (7)

28 — Blackthorn CC, Jonesborough (3)

SEPTEMBER

11 — Red Tail Mountain (3)

18 — Johnson City CC (3)

25 — Clear Creek GC (5)

OCTOBER

2 — Link Hills CC (3)

9 — Lonesome Pine CC (7)

16 — Glenrochie CC (3)

23 — Final Pro-Am, Cattails at MeadowView (invitation only)

2017 SENIORS GOLF LEAGUE SCHEDULE

MARCH

20—Warriors Path, Kingsport, 10 a.m.

23—Graysburg Hills, Chuckey, 10 a.m.

27—Andrew Johnson, Greeneville, 10 a.m.

30—Cattails at MeadowView, Kingsport, 10 a.m.

APRIL

3—CC of Bristol, 10 a.m.

6—Tri-Cities CG, Blountville, 9 a.m.

10—Patriot Hills GC, Jefferson City, 10 a.m.

13—Crockett Ridge GC, Kingsport, 9 a.m.

17—Johnson City CC, 10 a.m.

20—Millstone GC, Morristown, 9 a.m.

24—Clear Creek GC, Bristol, Va., 9 a.m.

27—Elizabethton GC, 9 a.m.

MAY

1—Graysburg Hills, Chuckey, 9 a.m.

4—Clinchview GC, Bean Station, 9 a.m.

8—Dandridge GC, 10 a.m.

11—Warriors Path, Kingsport, 9 a.m.

15—Twin Creeks, Chuckey, 9 a.m.

18—Andrew Johnson, Greeneville, 9 a.m.

22—The Crossings, Jonesborough, 9 a.m.

25—Cattails at MeadowView, Kingsport, 9 a.m.

JUNE

1—Woodlake GC, Tazewell, Tenn, 9 a.m.

5—Link Hills CC, Greeneville, 9 a.m.

8—Tri-Cities GC, Blountville, 9 a.m.

12—Nolichucky View, Greeneville, 9 a.m.

15—Patriot Hills GC, Jefferson City, 10 a.m.

19—Crockett Ridge, Kingsport, 9 a.m.

22—Twin Creeks, Chuckey, 9 a.m.

26—Millstone GC, Morristown, 9 a.m.

29—Warriors Path, Kingsport, 9 a.m.

JULY

6—Morristown CC, 9 a.m.

10—CC of Bristol, 9 a.m.

13—Andrew Johnson, Greeneville, 9 a.m.

17—The Crossings, Jonesborough, 9 a.m.

20—Clinchview GC, Bean Station, 9 a.m.

24—Elizabethton GC, 9 a.m.

27—McDonald Hills, Rogersville, 9 a.m.

30—Tri-Cities GC, Blountville, 9 a.m.

AUGUST

3—CC of Bristol, 9 a.m.

7—Cattails at MeadowView, Kingsport, 9 a.m.

10—Clear Creek GC, Bristol, Va., 9 a.m.

14—Crockett Ridge GC, Kingsport, 9 a.m.

17—Graysburg Hills, Chuckey, 9 a.m.

21—The Club at Ridgefields, Kingsport, 9 a.m.

24—Elizabethton GC, 9 a.m.

28—The Crossings, Jonesborough, 9 a.m.

SEPTEMBER

7—Nolichucky View, Greeneville, 9 a.m.

11—Andrew Johnson, Greeneville, 9 a.m.

14—Dandridge GC, 10 a.m.

18—Twin Creeks, Chuckey, 9 am..

21—Warriors Path, Kingsport, 9 a.m.

25—Crockett Ridge, Kingsport, 9 a.m.

28—Clinchview GC, Bean Station, 9 a.m.

OCTOBER

2—Tri-Cities GC, Blountville, 10 a.m.

5—Glenrochie CC, Abingdon, 10 a.m.

9—Johnson City CC, 10 a.m.

12—Cattails at MeadowView, 10 a.m.

16—Graysburg Hills, 10 a.m.

19—The Crossings, 10 a.m.

23—Open

26—Link Hills CC, Greeneville, 10 a.m.

30—Clear Creek GC, 10 a.m.

31—Annual dinner, 5:30 p.m.