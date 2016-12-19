Cattails' Rusty Jones Tri-Cities golf professional of the year

Tri-Cities PGA Chapter
Annual Awards
Golf Professional of the Year
Rusty Jones, Cattails at MeadowView
Growth of the Game
Cody Weems, Tennessee Golf Foundation
Junior Golf Leader
Adam Dean, First Tee of Tri-Cities
Horton Smith Award
Rusty Jones, Cattails at MeadowView
Bill Strasbough Award
Ken Crowder, Lonesome Pine Country Club
Assistant Professional of the Year
Chris Woods, Cattails at MeadowView
Player of the Year
Bruce Bowen, The Olde Farm
Teacher of the Year
Euggie Jones, Glenrochie Country Club
Merchandiser of the Year (Public)
Pete DeBraal, Cattails at MeadowView
Merchandiser of the Year (Private)
Bruce Bowen, The Olde Farm
Sales Representative of the Year
Katherine Berrier, Footjoy