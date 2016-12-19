logo

Cattails' Rusty Jones Tri-Cities golf professional of the year

Pat Kenney • Dec 19, 2016 at 6:38 PM
pkenney@timesnews.net

JONESBOROUGH — Rusty Jones was named the golf professional of the year by the Tri-Cities PGA Chapter at its annual banquet on Saturday at the Blackthorn Club. Jones, who is out of Cattails at MeadowView, also earned the Horton Smith award.

Tri-Cities PGA Chapter

Annual Awards

Golf Professional of the Year

Rusty Jones, Cattails at MeadowView

Growth of the Game

Cody Weems, Tennessee Golf Foundation

Junior Golf Leader

Adam Dean, First Tee of Tri-Cities

Horton Smith Award

Rusty Jones, Cattails at MeadowView

Bill Strasbough Award

Ken Crowder, Lonesome Pine Country Club

Assistant Professional of the Year

Chris Woods, Cattails at MeadowView

Player of the Year

Bruce Bowen, The Olde Farm

Teacher of the Year

Euggie Jones, Glenrochie Country Club

Merchandiser of the Year (Public)

Pete DeBraal, Cattails at MeadowView

Merchandiser of the Year (Private)

Bruce Bowen, The Olde Farm

Sales Representative of the Year

Katherine Berrier, Footjoy

