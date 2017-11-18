Bears rip Hurricanes in region semifinals

BIG STONE GAP — Union has seen plenty of big plays all season long from NCAA Division I prospect James Mitchell.

On Friday night, the Bears got big plays from several players on the way to a big playoff win.

Mitchell had his usual standout game — picking up 105 yards on 10 carries, all in the first half — and the Bears rolled to a 49-15 victory over Marion in the VHSL Class 2, Region D semifinals at Bullitt Park.

But the Bears also got four touchdowns from Dakota Owens, two more from Braxton Zirkle and one from Avery Jenkins in a dominant showing.

“It was a total team effort tonight and a lot of that credit goes to the offensive line because they did a great job of blocking and opening up the holes for those guys,” said Union coach Travis Turner, whose team will host Graham next Saturday at 2 p.m. in the regional championship game.

Turner said the five big guys up front — tackles Brandon Bunch and Trevor Wagner, guards Preston Walker and Brennan Mullins, and center Bailey Gibson — made the difference in the contest.

“The offensive line probably played the best game that they’ve played all year,” the coach said.

Behind that stellar line play, Mitchell surpassed 100 yards on the ground, Owens had 96 yards on 13 carries and Jenkins finished with 56 yards on four carries. Zirkle, pounding the ball straight up the middle, added 22 yards rushing on 10 carries.

The Bears did not attempt a single pass against the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Union’s defense and special teams also came up with big plays. Marion committed four turnovers: two fumbles and two interceptions. Turnovers gave the Bears a short field throughout the first half and led to touchdowns on five of six possessions in the first two quarters. Union added another score in the first half when Owens raced off on an 85-yard kickoff return.

“He’s missed a couple of games early in the year because of an injury, and he’s finally getting back to full speed,” Turner said of Owens. “He’s played really well the last two or three weeks for us and tonight he turned it on like he’s capable of.”

An earlier special teams play led to a Bears score after a snap went over the head of Hurricanes punter Tanner Tate. Union recovered the ball at Marion’s 4-yard line and, one play later, Zirkle bulled his way through the defense for a touchdown to put the Bears up 7-0.

On Union’s next possession, Zirkle found the end zone from 3 yards out for a 14-0 lead.

Marion answered with a 65-yard touchdown run from workhorse Kelby Ford, a senior running back who finished with 176 yards on 25 carries.

After Ford’s big touchdown run, Union got one right back when Owens returned the kickoff 85 yards. The Bears went on to score on three consecutive possessions to build a 42-7 halftime lead.

Marion’s only other score came on a 4-yard touchdown run from quarterback Austin Wyatt with 0.1 seconds remaining in the game.