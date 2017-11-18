Prep roundup: Lane’s late TD lifts Burton

GLADE SPRING — J.I. Burton’s Austin Lane scored on a 9-yard touchdown run with 4:40 left in the game and the Raiders held on for a 36-28 upset of Patrick Henry in the VHSL Class 1, Region D semifinals Friday night.

Burton (7-5) will travel to Chilhowie (9-3) next week for the Region D finals. The Warriors blanked Hurley 35-0.

Lane, who also scored on first-quarter runs of 19 and 4 yards, rushed 20 times for 157 yards. Mikey Culbertson added 107 yards on 15 carries, part of Burton’s 286 yards on the ground.

Raiders quarterback Houston Thacker hit Andrew Cavins for touchdowns of 10 and 35 yards and finished 7-for-10 passing for 103 yards.

Connor Buchanan led the Rebels (9-3) with 156 yards rushing and three TDs. Brady Stiltner was 8-of-14 passing for 131 yards.

Greeneville 35, Anderson County 31

GREENEVILLE — Seth Crawford intercepted four passes and the Greene Devils rallied from a 21-0 first-quarter deficit in this

TSSAA Class 4A third-round matchup of unbeatens.

In a showdown between Tennessee Mr. Football finalists, Greeneville’s Cade Ballard came out on top. Ballard threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-21 passing. He also rushed 23 times for 126 yards, including a dazzling 21-yard scoring jaunt with 3:08 left that put the Greene Devils (13-0) on top for good.

Quarterback Stanton Martin, also a Mr. Football finalist, was 21-of-28 passing for 368 yards and a TD for the Mavericks (12-1) but had the four interceptions. Ryan Moog had six catches for 126 yards and a touchdown.