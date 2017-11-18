Vols fight but fall to No. 21 Tigers

KNOXVILLE — Tennessee produced a spirited effort early under interim head coach Brady Hoke, but eventually the injury-depleted Vols succumbed to another superior opponent with far greater depth, falling 30-10 to No. 21 LSU on Saturday night at soggy Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee will miss out on a bowl game and must beat Vanderbilt in next week’s season finale to avoid its first eight-loss season and its first 0-8 Southeastern Conference finish.

Tennessee (4-7, 0-7) and Ohio State are the only two teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision to have never lost eight games in a single season.

“I’m disappointed for our seniors and in the outcome of the football game,” said Hoke, who was elevated to interim coach after Butch Jones’ firing last Sunday. “As a team, they did a nice job during the week coming to work.”

In addition to those already ruled out, a number of Vols were game-time scratches. Among them were senior offensive lineman Coleman Thomas and freshman quarterback Will McBride, who started last week at Missouri. In McBride’s spot was hobbling redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano, whose own injury had forced the redshirt off McBride.

Tennessee’s defense — which ranked 124th against the run going in, giving up 256.9 yards per game — came to play against a vaunted rushing attack that was averaging 208 yards per contest. LSU managed just 9 yards on the ground in the first quarter and totaled just 22 in the first 28 minutes of the game.

“I thought we did a good job controlling the line of scrimmage,” said Vols linebacker Colton Jumper. “Credit to our defensive line for allowing the linebackers to run free and make some plays.”

Two muffed punt returns by Marquez Callaway, who was battling the wind and left-footed LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg, facilitated the first 10 points for LSU.

“I don’t think there is any question the wind was a factor,” Hoke noted. “Marquez worked all week on the Jugs machine because of the left-footed punter.”

The first miscue came at the Vols’ 15, but the Tennessee defense allowed just 2 yards on three plays and the Tigers settled for Connor Culp’s 30-yard field goal.

LSU cashed in for seven on the second miscue, moving 19 yards and getting a touchdown on Darrell Williams’ 10-yard run for a 10-3 lead.

The Vols had evened the score between the turnovers, using a very deliberate offense to move 53 yards in 14 plays over the course of 7:35. Aaron Medley kicked a 45-yard field goal into the wind.

The Tigers finally got their running game going late in the second quarter. Williams got loose for a 36-yard run and quarterback Danny Etling jaunted in from 13 yards out on a keeper to expand LSU’s lead to 17-3.

Callaway did gain a measure of redemption. He tight-roped the visitors’ sideline for a 26-yard reception on third-and-7 then hauled in a Guarantano pass for a 46-yard touchdown with 1:23 left in the first half.

“Callaway is one of the best kids you would ever want to coach and works harder than anybody at his craft,” Hoke said. “He bounced back and that was important.”

Playing conditions deteriorated just before the start of the second half. Despite a driving rain and the majority of stadium lights out, play continued.

“They came and talked to me about the lights,” Hoke said. “I didn’t see them because it was raining so hard. But I said, ‘No, let’s play.’ “

In the miserable conditions, the Vols’ kickoff return team didn’t see the kickoff and barely maintained possession at the 3-yard line.

Tennessee failed to gain on three rushing attempts and twice was penalized for false starts before punting to LSU.

“I thought our kids embraced the conditions when we first came out, I just wish we could have gotten something going,” Hoke said. “They had to play in the same stuff.”

The Tigers took over at midfield and rode their ground game to a 3-yard touchdown by Derrius Guice.

“That was a huge momentum shift,” Hoke noted. “We deferred for a reason, to get the ball to start the second half. But there’s no question, the rain was coming so hard, I couldn’t see the guys on the field.”

With the passing game grounded by the weather, Hoke went for it on fourth-and-1 from Tennessee’s 21 with 2:30 left in the quarter. Walk-on Joe Keeler was at center and three true freshman and one redshirt freshman dotted the rest of the offensive line.

LSU stopped Guarantano short, and the Tigers pushed their advantage to 30-10 on Williams’ 6-yard TD run.

The Tigers nearly matched their season rushing average, netting 200 yards.

UT netted just 38 yards on 34 rushes. John Kelly carried 25 times for a tough 47 yards.

“We wanted to get John Kelly 25 touches because we think John Kelly is a very good football player,” Hoke said.

Guarantano did have his best passing day of his young career statistically, completing 13 of 23 attempts for 249 yards and a touchdown. Brandon Johnson and Kelly had three receptions apiece. Daniel, a Ray Guy Award finalist, punted four times for a 51-yard average.