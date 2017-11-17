Union, Burton facing tough playoff tests in second round

BIG STONE GAP — The road to a Virginia High School League state football championship becomes steeper tonight as the second round of the playoffs gets underway.

Union (11-0) hosts Marion (9-2) in a Class 2A matchup at Bullitt Park while J.I. Burton (6-5) travels to take on Patrick Henry (9-2) in Class 1A.

The Bears survived a knockdown, drag-out affair with rival Richlands in last week’s opening round, clipping the Blue Tornado 13-10.

“Our offensive line had a great game,” said Union coach Travis Turner. “We rushed for nearly 300 yards. And our defensive line played very well.”

That solid defensive front has been outstanding all season for the Bears.

“They control the line of scrimmage, and that allows our linebackers to make the plays,” added Turner.

The Scarlet Hurricane come to town with an impressive resume.

“They are big up front on both sides of the ball,” said Turner. “Defensively, they’ve held most of their opponents to less than 100 yards rushing per game. And they have a running back who has gained more than 1,600 yards and scored 17 touchdowns.”

Turner expects Union’s challenging schedule should pay dividends as the Bears go deeper in the playoffs.

“We’ve been in games like this all season,” said Turner. “The kids are excited about the challenge and really looking forward to playing another game at Bullitt Park in front of our fans.”

After a difficult early season run, Burton has been on a roll, winning its last four games. The Raiders traveled to Grundy in last week’s first round and avenged a regular season loss by defeating the Golden Wave 19-14.

“Obviously, we didn’t feel like we played well against them in the regular season,” said Burton coach Jim Adams. “We came back and changed our defense to the odd stack and made some personnel changes. That’s been a key for us down the stretch.”

Adams hopes Burton’s long tradition of playing in the postseason will continue to be a plus.

“We’ve got a number of kids who have been here before,” said Adams. “They are used to the big moments and that means a lot this time of year.”

Patrick Henry will be a formidable challenge for the Raiders.

“They are a ground-andpound football team,” added Adams. “We’ll have to have a gallant effort against them. I’ll tell you we’re going up there with the idea we’re going to win.”

In other Region D playoff action, Grayson County (7-4) is at Graham (10-1) in Class 2A action while Hurley (7-4) travels to Chilhowie (8-3) in 1A.