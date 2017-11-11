Rockwood shuts down Golden Raiders' rally to advance in 2A playoffs

KINGSPORT — Joe Ashburn was one of the smallest players on the field Friday night when Sullivan North hosted Rockwood in the second round of the TSSAA Class 2A playoffs.

But Rockwood’s senior running back turned in the two biggest plays of the game to secure the Tigers’ hard-fought, 29-20 victory over the Golden Raiders at Benny Compton Field.

Rockwood was clinging to a 22-20 advantage in the fourth quarter when Ashburn took the handoff, followed his blockers and scampered down the sideline for a 60-yard touchdown run that pushed the Tigers’ lead to 29-20 with 2:41 left in the contest.

View the photo gallery

“Joe’s a warrior for me,” Rockwood coach John Webb said of Ashburn, who is only 5-foot-6 and weighs about 125 pounds. “He’s not much bigger right now as a senior than he was as a freshman. He’s a lot stronger, obviously, but he’s not grown a whole lot. Joe’s the type of kid that any coach would love to have on his team.”

Rockwood’s defense stepped up in the final minutes and stymied North’s efforts to complete the comeback. Trey Treadway intercepted a Raiders pass to seal the Tigers’ seventh straight win and move on to the state quarterfinals next Friday night.

“We made few adjustments and were able to get a couple of stops,” Webb said. “We got the big run there at the end, but the defense won the game for us.”

Rockwood (9-3) got off to a fast start when the diminutive Ashburn took a handoff, came through the middle of the line and outran the North defense for a 56-yard scoring run on Rockwood’s second offensive play. Quarterback Nate Brackett’s 2-point conversion staked the Tigers to a quick 8-0 lead.

“My line did a good job,” said Ashburn, who rushed for 144 yards on only six carries despite nursing a bruised knee. “They’ve been working hard all year, and we got some breaks.”

North’s first offensive possession ended when Zander Price intercepted a deflected pass and returned it 22 yards to the Raiders’ 48-yard line. Eight plays later, Price raced into the end zone from 5 yards out. The extra point put the Tigers up 15-0 with 6:17 left in the first quarter.

The Golden Raiders responded with a 19-yard scoring run from Gunnar Yates to close the gap to 15-6 after their 2-point pass failed. Ryan McCain’s 6-yard touchdown run gave Rockwood a 22-6 lead at halftime.

But North (8-4) rallied in the third quarter and seized the momentum. The Raiders took the second-half kickoff and marched briskly downfield behind the running of Yates, J.J. Fleenor and Thomas Brown.

Quarterback Peyton Robinson completed passes to Brown and Zach Scott. Brown then finished the drive when he bolted into the end zone from 12 yards out to cut the deficit to 22-12.

Bailey Byrns intercepted an errant Rockwood throw on the next possession, and Fleenor beat the Tigers’ defense for a 29-yard touchdown run. Robinson’s pass to Fleenor brought North to within 22-20, but that was as close as the Raiders got.

“We got behind a good team,” said North coach Robbie Norris. “We just didn’t have enough to get over the hump in the second half. Effort and resiliency, we’ve had it all year. We just couldn’t find that little extra to get over the hump.”

Friday night’s loss was a tough ending to what has been an outstanding season for the Raiders.

“This team has overachieved more than any other team I’ve coached,” Norris said. “I’m just tickled to death with the way our kids performed. I thought we played with a great deal of honor.”