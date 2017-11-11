Union pulls off dramatic win over Richlands...again

BIG STONE GAP — Union did it again.

For the fifth time in the past six meetings, the Bears pulled off a dramatic win over rival Richlands.

This time around, it came in the Class 2A Region D quarterfinals and with the help of Union’s superstar. With a little more than two minutes left in the game, Division I prospect James Mitchell took the snap out of the shotgun formation, sprinted to the left side, broke two tackles and raced 65 yards to propel the Bears to a 13-10 win over the Blue Tornado.

The top-seeded Bears (11-0) will host Marion next Friday at 7 p.m. at Bullitt Park in the regional semifinals. Marion advanced with a 21-7 win over Virginia High on Friday night.

Mitchell’s touchdown run highlighted a 177-yard rushing night for the senior, who will announce at the end of the season where he plans to play college football: Virginia Tech, Georgia or Duke.

Trailing 10-6 with time running out, Union faced a third-and-5 at its own 35 when Mitchell broke loose for his game-winning run.

“We had to make a play. This team is not ready to quit. I was just really determined. This whole team is determined,” Mitchell said.

Union opened the scoring when Mitchell connected with Zack Qualls for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 3:24 to play in the first quarter.

The score stayed that way until Richlands’ Levi Forrest connected on a 22-yard field goal to cut the lead to 6-3. The Blue Tornado (4-7) moved out front 10-6 with a minute left in the third quarter when Race Moir scored on a 3-yard quarterback keeper.

The teams exchanged possessions four times in the fourth quarter, neither able to break through for the score.

“That was a typical Union-Richlands football game,” said Bears coach Travis Turner. “Both defenses played really good. It was just a good high school football game.”

On the fifth possession of the fourth quarter, Union took possession at its own 19. Taking the snap in the shotgun, Mitchell carried the ball six straight times and moved it to the 35. Then he broke off the big run to give the Bears the lead.

“Braxton Zirkle and Dakota Owens did a great job of blocking and making fakes,” Turner noted. “They did a great job of blocking on that run.”

After Mitchell’s dramatic run, Richlands drove from its own 37 to the Union 26 in just two minutes. On fourth-and-2 and with nine seconds left on the clock, Forrest attempted a 43-yard field goal. The kick fell short, preserving the victory for the Bears.

“These kids fought their hearts out. We just couldn’t make that one play at the critical time,” said Richlands coach Greg Mance. “It was a great game.

“They had a Division I athlete that made a big difference. James Mitchell is a heck of an athlete. Thank God he’s graduating.”