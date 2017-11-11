Bears bounce Tribe from 6A playoffs

Bradley Central’s onside kick late in the fourth quarter took a fortuitous Bears bounce and, after the recovery, they went on to bounce the Indians from the Class 6A playoffs with a 33-27 victory at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

The Bears (10-2) will play at Maryville next week in the quarterfinals after the Rebels drilled Farragut 38-6.

The sequence completed a comeback that saw Bradley Central score a trio of fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally from a 20-7 halftime deficit.

Stephen Muhonen tight-roped the end line to haul in a 26-yard pass from slot receiver Nick Howell on the first play of the fourth quarter to pull the Bears within a point, 20-19.

A 38-yard kickoff return by Matt Diminick set up a 44-yard scoring drive punctuated by Keyo Taylor’s 3-yard run that put the Indians back up, 27-19, with 8:13 to play.

Bears quarterback Dylan Standifer answered by finding Howell on a 22-yard strike. D-B’s Jet Harris intercepted the 2-point try, leaving the score 27-25 and forcing a decision by Bradley Central coach Damon Floyd.

“We were expecting the onside kick,” noted D-B coach Graham Clark. “They hadn’t stopped us in the second half. We hadn’t scored a lot of points, but they hadn’t stopped us.”

The Bears recovered at the Tribe 45-yard line.

“That is something we work on every Thursday,” said D-B assistant Joey Christian. “But it was a great kick, and you will never see one any better than that at any level.

“It was perfect and maybe we should have been a little more aggressive, but all credit to them, it was well executed.”

The Bears overcame a 6-yard tackle for loss by the Indians’ Sevin Smith and eventually faced fourth-and-8 from the 26. Under pressure, Standifer stepped forward and lofted a pass in the direction of Howell, who outworked a trio of defenders for the touchdown.

“We’ve got three guys hitting the quarterback,” Clark noted. “He just throws it up and we’ve got three guys around the receiver. Yet they made the play.”

But with 2:12 still remaining and two timeouts, the Indians were far from done, especially after Dee Williams took the ensuing kickoff 40 yards to D-B’s 48.

The Indians picked up a pair of first downs to move deep into Bears territory. But facing third-and-4 from the 17, quarterback Lendon Redwine’s pass to Cade Maupin was ruled incomplete at the back of the end zone. Redwine’s pass on fourth-and-4 also fell incomplete.

“We are 2 inches out of bounds and they are 2 inches in bounds,” Clark sighed. “That’s the game of football.

“We get a great return and down the stretch we get a couple of first downs, but I didn’t get a play called to get us in the end zone.”

The Indians found the end zone on their first two possessions. The Tribe controlled possession for the opening 8:25 of the game, running 17 plays to take a 7-0 lead on Ian Hicks’ 2-yard drive.

After a Bears punt, the Indians expanded the margin to 14-0 on Diminick’s fingertip grab and run of 42 yards.

After Standifer sneaked in from a yard out to cut the margin in half, Diminick struck again. Taking a short inside route, Diminick curled back outside and outraced the defense for a 55-yard touchdown to give the Indians their halftime cushion.

“Matt played at a high level in all facets of the game tonight,” Clark added. “He was a senior doing everything he could to keep playing.”

The Indians outgained the Bears in the first half 223-90, but Bradley Central rolled up 266 total yards after the break to the Tribe’s 119. The Bears also threw for 190 yards in the second half, completing 9 of 11 passes.

Standifer finished 12-for-20 for 244 yards. Chattanooga commit Lameric Tucker had six receptions for 139 yards and Howell totaled five catches for 86 yards. Adam Mullis added 64 yards rushing on 16 attempts.

The Indians’ vaunted ground attack was steady, producing 92 yards in the first half and 71 in the second. Hicks topped 100 yards rushing for the sixth straight game and ninth time this season, finishing with 127 on 25 carries.

Redwine completed 13 of 21 passes for 179 yards. Diminick’s three receptions totaled 107 yards, and Williams had four catches for 22 yards.

“I just gave it my all for the Tribe,” Williams said. “I would do anything for this city. I’m very proud of my team and how far we came this season. We were not supposed to come this far.”

Harris, a sophomore linebacker, led the Tribe defensive effort with multiple tackles for loss and a quarterback sack.

“I thought we had them and then that bounce right there at the end got us,” he said. “But we fought and fought and went out there and gave it our all for the seniors.”

“They just kept fighting and never gave up,” Clark added. “Didn’t get some breaks early and didn’t get any tonight, but they don’t have any quit in them. That will serve them well in life.”