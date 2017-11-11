Sykes shoulders load for Hurley in 1A win over Eastside

Hurley quarterback Tayten Sykes carried the ball 42 times for a staggering 370 yards to lead Hurley to a thrilling 44-43 win over Eastside in the first round of the VHSL Class 1A, Region D playoffs on Saturday at Carl McConnell Stadium.

Sykes, a senior, scored on touchdown runs of 10, 23, 9 and 13 yards and, if that wasn’t enough, ran for three 2-point conversions.

“He’s a warrior,” said coach Greg Tester, whose Rebels (7-4) go on the road to Patrick Henry (9-2) in Friday’s second round. “I told him before the game that I was going to ride him all day.”

For all of Sykes’ heroics, he almost cost the Rebels the game. Struggling for extra yardage with less than five minutes remaining, he fumbled and Eastside’s Adam Ketron jumped on the ball.

The Spartans (6-5) began what they hoped would be a game-winning drive at their own 32. Matthew Sexton dashed 44 yards to the Hurley 13 on the second play of the drive, sending the Eastside fans into a frenzy. But on the next play, Spartans quarterback Jordan Rasnick burst through the line only to have Hurley strip the ball and Dalton Mullins recover it for the Rebels.

Over the final three minutes, Sykes kept the ball seven times for 68 yards, chewing up the remaining time on the clock.

“He’s hard to get down on the ground,” said Spartans coach Jason Hicks. “He’s such a patient runner. He waits for you to over-pursue and then finds those openings.”

Tester was impressed by the play on both sides.

“It was two great teams battling back and forth,” he said.

“I’m so happy for my guys. No one gave us a chance this year. They’re not the most talented bunch, but they fight and fight and play with so much heart.

Sykes battled through despite leaving the game several times because of cramping.

“We had a lot of young guys out there today,” he noted, “but I love the fight they showed.”

Hicks said the difference in the game came down to the Rebels being “better up front than we were.”

“We hung in there and had our opportunities,” added Hicks, whose Spartans won the Cumberland District regular-season crown, “but it just didn’t work out down there at the end.

“Not being in this situation before we were a little tight early. We come away from this experience having learned to win and got some grit.”

With the Spartans’ ground game bottled up, Rasnick completed 14 of 23 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns and scored once himself. Rasnick hit Seth Boles for a 30-yard TD and Grayson Whited for an 80-yarder, and Evan Bellamy returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown.

Sexton, a junior, finished with 98 yards on six carries and surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the season.