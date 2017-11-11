Prep roundup: Burton outlasts Grundy in playoff opener

GRUNDY — Austin Lane got loose for a 44-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to propel J.I. Burton to a 19-14 win over Grundy on Friday in the opening round of the VHSL Class 1A, Region D football playoffs.

Raiders quarterback Houston Thacker threw for 129 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass to Mikey Culbertson, who also scored on a 3-yard burst for Burton (6-5).

Jacob McNutt rushed for 133 yards on 29 carries and scored on a 14-yard scamper for the Golden Wave (7-4).

Grayson County 25, Ridgeview 21

CLINTWOOD — Seth Phillips hauled in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Jake Hollingsworth with 3:23 left in the contest to lead the Blue Devils over the Wolfpack in the opening round of the VHSL Class 2A playoffs. Phillips also returned a fumble 96 yards for a TD.

Ridgeview (9-2) had second-and-goal on the Grayson County 4-yard line in the final seconds, but an interception sealed the win for the Blue Devils (7-4).

Ridgeview freshman Trenton Adkins scored on runs of 24 and 22 yards, and McKenzie Sproles added a 1-yard TD plunge.

Chilhowie 56, Castlewood 8

CHILHOWIE — Warriors junior quarterback Zack Cale ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in a Class 1A, Region D win over the Blue Devils.

Cale scored on runs of 1 and 5 yards and tossed an 11-yard TD pass to Will Russell. Greg Sanchez scored on a 28-yard run and a 57-yard punt return for Chilhowie (8-3).

Cameron Blevins darted 4 yards into the end zone for Castlewood (5-6).

Patrick Henry 42, Thomas Walker 21

GLADE SPRING — Connor Buchanan rushed for 163 yards and the Rebels doubled up the Pioneers in their Class 1A, Region D playoff opener.

Buchanan got the scoring started for Patrick Henry (9-2) with a stunning 62-yard scamper for a touchdown.

Freshman Kenny Ball led Thomas Walker (6-5) with 175 yards on 22 carries, scoring on a 4-yard run. Dawson Lee had a 34-yard touchdown scamper and Jacob Davis added a 5-yard TD run.

Greeneville 49, Chattanooga Central 12

GREENEVILLE — Quarterback Cade Ballard rushed for 112 yards and four touchdowns to go along with his 238 yards through the air in the Greene Devils’ second-round TSSAA Class 4A playoff win.

Running back Ty Youngblood added 77 yards and two scores, and Jaevon Gillespie ran for another touchdown for Greeneville (12-0).

The Purple Pounders managed just 251 yards of total offense. Rashun Evans had their only rushing score, and Central quarterback Jaheim Jones threw for a touchdown.

Greeneville will host Anderson County (12-0) in the state quarterfinals next Friday night.

Anderson County 38, Elizabethton 21

CLINTON — Junior quarterback Stanton Martin completed 27 of 34 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 109 yards and a score to power the Mavericks to the second-round 4A playoff win.

Dalton Wilson had 10 catches for 183 yards and two scores for Anderson County.

Carter Everett was 19-of-37 passing for 182 yards and receiver Ryan Wetzel grabbed eight balls for 111 yards for the Cyclones (9-3). Corey Russell for 74 yards and three TDs, adding 105 yards on five kickoff returns and 12 receiving yards to finish with 191 all-purpose yards.