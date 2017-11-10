D-B, North hope to stay hot at home in Round 2 of playoffs

KINGSPORT — There’s no place like home. At least that’s what Dobyns-Bennett and Sullivan North hope as they enter the second round of the TSSAA football playoffs.

The Indians (8-3) host Bradley Central (9-2) at J. Fred Johnson Stadium tonight in a Class 6A matchup, and the Golden Raiders (8-3) entertain 2A foe Rockwood (8-3) at Benny Compton Field. Both games are set for 7 p.m. kickoffs.

“It’s nice not to have a three-hour bus ride,” said D-B coach Graham Clark. “Being at home allows us to stay in our normal routine.”

Routines aside, D-B faces a multidimensional Bears team.

“Their wide receiver Lameric Tucker has 68 receptions, and they line him up all over the field,” Clark said. “Their quarterback has thrown for more than 2,700 yards and they have a running back, Adam Mullis, who has gained over 700 yards.

“Defensively, Bradley Central returns seven starters, and their outside linebacker has committed to Appalachian State. They are not real big up front on defense, but they slant and blitz more than any team we’ve seen all year.”

D-B counters with its vaunted running attack led by junior Ian Hicks. During the Indians’ six-game winning streak, they’ve controlled the clock and allowed their opponents few opportunities to score.

“Our running game has been awful good to us,” Clark noted.

Clark knows that tonight’s outcome boils down to fundamentals.

“Everybody has good players right now,” he said. “Whoever executes best and limits mistakes usually comes out on top.”

For Sullivan North, meeting Rockwood is like looking in a mirror.

“They are very similar to us offensively and defensively,” said Golden Raiders coach Robbie Norris. “They have great tradition, are well coached, are big and have a lot of speed.”

Norris feels that at this point in the postseason, it’s about what you do best that dictates outcomes.

“There are no secrets,” he said. “We’re focused on ourselves and trying to improve what we do.

“Our kids are having fun and want to keep playing. Most teams have already put up their helmets. Our guys don’t want this to end.”