Sports Live Friday Night Finals ~ Nov. 10

Friday, Nov. 10
TSSAA PLAYOFFS
Second Round
Class 1A
Coalfield 48, Cloudland 8
Greenback 53, Oliver Springs 23
South Pittsburg 28, Jo Byrns 0 (3Q)
Whitwell 28, Gordonsville 7 (3Q)
Class 2A
Rockwood 29, Sullivan North 20
Meigs County 38, Happy Valley 6
Tyner Academy 33, Watertown 22
Marion County 7, Trousdale County 0 (1Q)
Class 3A
Austin-East 30, Johnson County 21
Alcoa 42, Kingston 0
Red Bank 28, York Institute 7 (2Q)
Smith County 6, Loudon 0 (1Q)
Class 4A
Greeneville 49, Chattanooga Central 12
Anderson County 38, Elizabethton 21 (4Q)
Nolensville 7, Maplewood 0 (1Q)
Spring Hill 7, Marshall County 7 (1Q)
Class 5A
Knoxville Central 20, Sevier County 20 (2nd OT)
Knox Halls 28, South Doyle 24 (4Q)
Oak Ridge 16, Knoxville West 6
Knox Catholic 37, Fulton 8 (4Q)
Class 6A
Bradley Central 33, D-B 27
Maryville 38, Farragut 6
Oakland 8, Blackman 0 (Half)
Cookeville 42, Riverdale 17 (3Q)
VHSL PLAYOFFS
First Round
Class 1
Region C
Narrows 48, Rural Retreat 6
Galax 62, Bland 13
Parry McCluer 14, George Wythe-Wytheville 9
Covington 67, Auburn 27
Region D
Chilhowie 56, Castlewood 8
Patrick Henry 42, Thomas Walker 21
J.I. Burton 19, Grundy 14
Class 2
Region C
Glenvar 38, Dan River 0
Region D
Union 13, Richlands 10
Grayson County 25, Ridgeview 21
Marion 21, Virginia High 7
Class 3
Region D
Northside 7, Abingdon 0
