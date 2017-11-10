logo

Sports Live Friday Night Finals ~ Nov. 10

Carmen Musick • Updated Today at 9:48 PM
Here are scoring updates from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Friday, Nov. 10:

Friday, Nov. 10

TSSAA PLAYOFFS

Second Round

Class 1A

Coalfield 48, Cloudland 8

Greenback 53, Oliver Springs 23

South Pittsburg 28, Jo Byrns 0 (3Q)

Whitwell 28, Gordonsville 7 (3Q)

Class 2A

Rockwood 29, Sullivan North 20

Meigs County 38, Happy Valley 6

Tyner Academy 33, Watertown 22

Marion County 7, Trousdale County 0 (1Q)

Class 3A

Austin-East 30, Johnson County 21

Alcoa 42, Kingston 0

Red Bank 28, York Institute 7 (2Q)

Smith County 6, Loudon 0 (1Q)

Class 4A

Greeneville 49, Chattanooga Central 12

Anderson  County 38, Elizabethton 21 (4Q)

Nolensville 7, Maplewood 0 (1Q)

Spring Hill 7, Marshall County 7 (1Q)

Class 5A

Knoxville Central 20, Sevier County 20 (2nd OT)

Knox  Halls 28, South Doyle 24 (4Q)

Oak Ridge 16, Knoxville West 6

Knox Catholic 37, Fulton 8 (4Q)

Class 6A

Bradley Central 33, D-B 27 

Maryville 38, Farragut 6

Oakland 8, Blackman 0 (Half)

Cookeville 42, Riverdale 17 (3Q)

VHSL PLAYOFFS

First Round

Class 1

Region C

Narrows 48, Rural Retreat 6

Galax 62, Bland 13

Parry McCluer 14, George Wythe-Wytheville 9

Covington 67, Auburn 27

Region D

Chilhowie 56, Castlewood 8

Patrick Henry 42, Thomas Walker 21

J.I. Burton 19, Grundy 14

Class 2

Region C

Glenvar 38, Dan River 0

Region D

Union 13, Richlands 10

Grayson  County 25, Ridgeview 21

Marion 21, Virginia High 7

Class 3

Region D

Northside 7, Abingdon 0

