Mitchell to choose among Blue Devils, Bulldogs, Hokies

Union football star James Mitchell announced via Twitter on Sunday that he had narrowed his college choices to Duke, Georgia and Virginia Tech, tweeting: “Duke, Georgia, and VT are my Final 3! #blessed”
This past July, the 6-foot-4 Bears senior had also listed Tennessee and South Carolina among his final choices out of the 16 Division I schools that had made scholarship offers.
Mitchell, who is ranked among the top 20 NCAA Division I tight end prospects in the 2018 national recruiting class, has previously said that he plans to make a commitment in January.
Before he does that, however, Mitchell and the undefeated Bears have some unfinished business to attend to.
Top-seeded Union (10-0) opens the VHSL Class 2 playoffs on Friday night against No. 8 seed Richlands (6-4) at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap. Gates open at 5 p.m. and kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 apiece.