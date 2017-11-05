Vols beat Golden Eagles to end slide

KNOXVILLE — So many weeks had passed since Tennessee’s last victory that the Vols needed time to remember the proper locker-room reaction.

“For a minute, I almost thought we’d forgotten how to celebrate,” Kelly quipped Saturday after Tennessee beat Southern Mississippi 24-10 to snap a four-game skid. “They turned on the music, and people were just standing around. Eventually everybody got into it.”

Kelly ran for two touchdowns and 79 yards Saturday for Tennessee (4-5), which withstood an injury to starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and avoided its first five-game skid since 1988, when the Vols dropped their first six games of the season.

This marked a triumphant comeback for Kelly, who was suspended for a 29-26 loss at Kentucky last week. Kelly had been cited on a misdemeanor drug possession charge after police said they found marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.

“Honestly, it hurt me to miss the game last week,” Kelly said. “It was a big disappointment for my teammates, my family, everybody. I was hurt when I was watching it. Honestly, I was glad to just be back out there, just being able to go back out to practice and everything.”

The victory proved costly. Guarantano’s injury forced the college debut of freshman Will McBride, who had been on track to redshirt this season.

Guarantano left the game for three plays in the second quarter after getting hurt. He sat out the entire second half. Tennessee coach Butch Jones said afterward that Guarantano could have returned at the end of the game.

“We expect him to be ready to go,” Jones said.

McBride hit 1 of 8 passes for just 13 yards but avoided making mistakes for Tennessee, which didn’t commit a single turnover. Guarantano was 9-of-13 for 102 yards.

Guarantano opened the scoring with a 3-yard keeper to cap the game’s first series. Tennessee’s defense made sure the lead stood by forcing two third-quarter turnovers that resulted in Kelly’s touchdowns.

Emmanuel Moseley’s 19-yard interception return led to Kelly’s 20-yard touchdown run that extended the Vols’ lead to 17-3 with 5:15 left in the third.

On the Golden Eagles’ next series, Tennessee’s Darrell Taylor sacked Keon Howard and forced a fumble that Rashaan Gaulden recovered at the Southern Miss 19. Tennessee initially settled for a 30-yard field goal on its ensuing series, but a personal foul on the Golden Eagles (5-4) kept the drive alive and eventually led to Kelly’s 3-yard touchdown run.

“The turnovers really killed us right there,” Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson said. “That was really a tough thing to overcome — bang, bang — two back-to-back turnovers that gave them a quick short field. They took advantage of it.”

The Eagles’ only points came on Parker Shaunfield’s 27-yard field goal in the second quarter and Kwadra Griggs’ 1-yard keeper with 6:45 left in the game. Griggs took over in the fourth quarter for Howard, who went 7-of-22 for 100 yards and had 10 carries for 29 yards.

The Golden Eagles had 14 penalties for 120 yards, the Vols just three for 29 yards.

Hopson didn’t want to comment on the penalty discrepancy or officiating after the game.

“There’s no reason to even talk about it,” Hopson said. “It is what it is.”