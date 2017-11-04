Prep roundup: Union closes regular season 10-0

BIG STONE GAP — Avery Jenkins rushed for 111 yards on five carries, James Mitchell added 92 yards with three touchdowns and Union bounced Mountain 7 District rival John Battle 57-29 in their regular-season finale Friday night at Bullitt Park.

Mitchell scored on runs of 16, 23 and 65 yards and tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Zack Qualls. Avery Jenkins scored on a 44-yard run and Adrion Jenkins caught a 14-yard TD pass from Qualls.

Braxton Zirkle had touchdown runs of 5 and 35 yards for the Bears (10-0, 6-0).

Jarret Pool scored on a 73-yard run for Battle (6-4, 3-3).

Ridgeview 42, Honaker 13

CLINTWOOD — Wolfpack freshman Trenton Adkins rushed 14 times for 229 yards and three touchdowns in a non-district win. Adkins, who had TD runs of 42, 16 and 33 yards, has gained 1,044 yards for the season.

Ridgeview (9-1) will take on Grayson County next week in the opening round of the VHSL 2A playoffs after Grayson defeated Galax 21-20 in overtime on Friday night.

The Wolfpack’s Noah Mullins tossed a 35-yard TD pass to Gabe Counts and scored himself on a 2-yard scamper. McKenzie Sproles added a 4-yard touchdown run.

J.I. Burton 21, Thomas Walker 7

EWING — Tyree Bolling rushed for 101 yards and scored two touchdowns, and Houston Thacker had an efficient 87 yards on 6-of-9 passing with a touchdown to Austin Lane and no interceptions for J.I. Burton.

The Raiders’ defense had a sack of Thomas Walker quarterback Dawson Lee that resulted in a safety.

With 9:15 left in the game, Lee hit Jacob Davis for a 37-yard scoring strike to get the Pioneers on the scoreboard.

Twin Springs 26, Rye Cove 21

NICKELSVILLE — Holden McNew had 95 yards rushing and two scores to lead Twin Springs (2-8, 1-4 Cumberland District) to the win over county rival Rye Cove (1-9, 0-5)

The War Eagles led 21-12 after the third quarter only to see the Titans rally with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Steven Baker had 11 tackles, three assists and forced a fumble for Twin Springs.

The Eagles’ Mason Hardin rushed for 85 yards and a score.

Abingdon 42, Lee 0

ABINGDON — The Falcons closed out the regular season with a dominating Mountain 7 win over the Generals.

Austin Holloway gained 128 yards on 17 carries for Abingdon (6-4, 4-2), and Sean Canada had 113 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.

Falcons quarterback Gabe Booth completed 4 of 8 passes for 88 yards and a 37-yard touchdown. The Abingdon defense limited Lee (5-5, 2-4) to minus-2 yards rushing.

Greeneville 56, East Ridge 7

GREENEVILLE — The Greene Devils’ offense exploded for 36 points in the second quarter in the

TSSAA Class 4A playoff rout. Jaevon Gillespie rushed for 159 yards on 11 carries and Cade Ballard threw for 162 yards on 7-of-8 passing with two touchdowns.

Greeneville (11-0) held East Ridge (7-4) to 123 yards of total offense. The Pioneers’ only score came late in the fourth quarter on Eric Bennett’s 1-yard rush.