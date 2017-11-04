Pounders score on last play, hand Rebels heartbreaking loss

HARRISON — Friday night’s TSSAA 4A playoff game between Sullivan South and Chattanooga Central had a little bit of everything. Offensive fireworks. Tough defense. And a score on the last play of the game that decided the outcome.

Jaheim Jones lofted a pass into the end zone as time expired, wide receiver Trey Owten leaped and caught it and the host Purple Pounders had a thrilling 45-42 victory over the Rebels.

South drove 77 yards in seven plays with Ethan Ward going into the end zone untouched to put the Rebels in front 42-39 with 3:04 left in the game. That gave Central one last chance, and the Pounders rode star running back Michael McGhee downfield.

The Mr. Football finalist, who had been injured earlier in the game, carried the ball seven times on the last drive to move the Pounders to the 3.

“Warrior” was the word Central coach Courtney Braswell used to describe his star running back.

“He is the quintessential story of a competitor. He got rolled up bad and took some nasty hits. He just did a great job of fighting and battling and when we had to have it, he was the guy,” Braswell said. “He’s been the guy all year.”

But the clock was against the Pounders. After using their last timeout, only five seconds remained in the game. Central’s offensive coordinator wanted to go for a field goal to tie the contest and send it into overtime.

But Braswell overruled that decision and made his own call.

“I just thought of everything we’ve been through since I got this job in March of 2016,” noted Braswell. “All the losses. All the workouts. All the lessons we learned. We’ve come too far. I said, ‘We’re going to Greeneville.’ ”

“When they were out of timeouts, I had a feeling they were going to try to throw the football,” South coach Justin Hilton said. “They didn’t have time to do anything else. We figured they were going to take a shot. Our guy and their guy went up. They made a good play. I’m not going to take anything away from them.

“Our guys battled and got stops and got stops and got stops,” Hilton added. “And then they made that play there at the end.”

The first half was an offensive showcase. South (7-4) took the opening kickoff and grabbed the early lead with Ward’s 1-yard dive. But on the ensuing kickoff, Rashaun Evans showed the Pounders’ speed and quickness when he returned the kick 80 yards to knot the score at 7.

In a back-and-forth opening half, Ward threw three touchdown passes, to Austin Monds, Gavin Parker and Luke Pollard. McGhee scampered 55 yards to paydirt on Central’s first offensive play. He added another score and Jones and Owten connected for a touchdown.

At intermission, South held a 35-27 advantage, but halftime adjustments allowed the defenses to take over in the third quarter.

Jones hit Andrew Bingham on a 58-yard scoring strike and Vincent McColley’s two-yard run put Central up 39-35 to set up the fantastic finish.

In his final game at South, Ward had a hand in all of the Rebels’ scores with three touchdown runs and three passes.

“This game exemplified everything we worked for this summer,” the senior quarterback said. “We wanted to turn this program around. We wanted to compete and get back the playoffs and win a playoff game. Just an incredible effort by these guys. I’m going to miss South football.”

The Pounders (7-4) travel to Greeneville next Friday to face the top-ranked and undefeated Greene Devils.

A bittersweet ending does not the diminish the outstanding year for the Rebels.

“I don’t know how anybody could have a first-year coaching job and had kids any better than what I had,” Hilton noted.