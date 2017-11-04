Potter’s two picks boost Golden Raiders to first playoff win in five years

KINGSPORT — Sullivan North’s football team picked up its first postseason victory since 2012 on Friday night when the top-seeded Golden Raiders fought off fourth-seeded Cumberland Gap 22-15 in TSSAA 2A action.

“This was a big win for us,” said North coach Robbie Norris. “It wasn’t always pretty, but our kids kept fighting and found a way to win. We were able to survive and advance.”

North (8-3) struck on its opening possession. The Raiders put together an 11-play, 73-yard drive capped by a 25-yard touchdown run by Thomas Brown. The senior back also took in the 2-point conversion to give North an 8-0 advantage.

North seemed determined to turn the game into a rout early in the second quarter after senior running back J.J. Fleenor took a pitch to the left pylon from 5 yards out for a 14-0 advantage. However, the Panthers (7-4) responded with an impressive 12-play, 55-yard drive that spanned 6:34 and ended with a 1-yard plunge by senior back Matt Muggridge to halve the deficit right before intermission.

Then midway through the third quarter, Cumberland Gap cut its deficit to one point. Backed up to the Panthers’ 8, sophomore Caden Brunsma connected with Jayson Upton on a long pass caught at the 35, and Upton took it the distance. Nicholi Neverstitch’s PAT sailed wide right, however, keeping North out front.

After forcing a turnover, the Panthers had all the momentum and a chance to take the lead, but North’s Dale Potter had other ideas. The sophomore picked off a Brunsma pass and took it back 75 yards for the score. The subsequent 2-point conversion put the Raiders up 22-13 late in the third.

“I just read the pass from the quarterback and made a break and a clean catch,” Potter said. “Once I had it, I took off and did my thing.”

After trading stops, Cumberland Gap had one last chance to tie the game, but again Potter stepped up and picked off a Brunsma pass at midfield with just over four minutes to go.

“Dale was huge for us,” Norris said. “What we keep telling our kids is to play the next play. Dale did that for us, and good things happened.”

The sloppy game saw a combined 19 penalties for 252 yards, including 14 for 150 yards against the Raiders.

“The penalties were very uncharacteristic for us. We normally don’t play like that,” Norris noted. “Obviously that’s my responsibility to make sure we don’t have these types of penalties, but we found a way to win and I’m tickled to death.”

Brunsma was 10-for-18 passing for 213 yards and the TD. Upton had 113 receiving yards and the score, and Muggridge ran for 48 yards and the TD.

A committee of rushers did the job for the Raiders. Gunnar Yates ran for 80 yards, Fleenor had 60 with a TD and Donavin Taylor added 57 yards.

North will host Rockwood, a 45-14 first-round winner over Hampton, next Friday night at Benny Compton Field.

For now, though, the Raiders want to let this win soak in.

“We’re going to enjoy this one tonight,” Norris said. “This was a hard-fought win. Hats off to Cumberland Gap. That was a good football team.”

“This win means the world to us,” Potter added. “This is our first playoff win since 2012, and we’re just leaving our legacy.”