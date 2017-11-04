Big gamble gives Spartans big win, district title

COEBURN — Castlewood held Eastside’s Jordan Rasnick and Matthew Sexton in check all night, but the duo still played big parts in the most important 3 yards for the Spartans in years.

The dramatic play came just seconds after Rasnick scored a 3-yard touchdown in the final two minutes of the game.

Sexton — a running back — took a direct snap, faked a run up the middle and pitched the ball to Rasnick — the quarterback — on a sweep around the left side. Rasnick saw nothing but space in front of him and sprinted into the end zone for a 2-point conversion, the 29-28 victory and the school’s first Cumberland District football championship since 2012.

“This means a lot, it really does,” Rasnick said.

The junior, who usually picks up big passing and rushing yardage, managed only 30 yards on 10 carries. However, he completed 13 of 28 passes for 241 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

No one gave Eastside much of a chance of winning the district title when the season started — which wasn’t lost on Rasnick and his teammates.

“We were kind of the underdog coming in. But we’ve got a great team and God’s blessed us with really great coaches,” Rasnick said.

Sexton, who broke the school’s single-game rushing record the week before, had just 23 yards on 10 carries against the Blue Devils, but the junior was more concerned about the win than his stats.

“It’s not about me. It’s about what the team did tonight,” he said. “I just try to do what I can and so does everybody else. It just feels great.”

Castlewood dominated the ground game. Jack Ward led the Blue Devils (4-6, 3-2) with 166 yards on 21 carries, Mason Bellamy had 118 on 17 carries and Matt Amburgey added 86 on 14 carries.

Castlewood controlled the ball with one scoring drive that took more than 5:30 during the third quarter. Eastside’s offense ran only five offensive plays in the entire quarter.

“They ran over us pretty good,” said Eastside coach Jason Hicks. “It was pretty frustrating, especially in the third quarter after we told the defense that we needed to get a stop and the offense would do the rest. Then the offense gets a three-and-out.

“But the defense stepped up in the fourth quarter and made some big stops for us.”

Castlewood led 22-15 entering the final quarter but had to punt with about 11 minutes left to play. The Spartans drove 45 yards in eight plays and cut the lead to 22-21 with 9:36 left when Rasnick hit Seth Boles on an 11-yard TD pass.

Castlewood went up 28-21 when Bellamy threw a 7-yard halfback pass to Ward, but the 2-point conversion failed.

Then with 1:59 left, Eastside scored on Rasnick’s 3-yard run and got the conversion for the one-point lead.

Castlewood had one final chance, but Eastside’s defense held the Blue Devils to just 1 yard on four downs.