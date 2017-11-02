Dobyns-Bennett, Sullivan North and Sullivan South set for TSSAA football playoffs

KINGSPORT — The second season begins tonight for Tennessee high school football teams. The TSSAA playoffs kick off at 7 p.m. with Dobyns-Bennett (7-3) hosting Ooltewah (5-5), Sullivan North (7-3) entertaining Cumberland Gap (7-3) and Sullivan South (7-3) traveling to Chattanooga Central (6-4).

The stakes couldn’t be higher. It’s win or go home. There will be no tomorrows.

“Everybody’s excited,” said D-B coach Graham Clark, who guided the Indians to the Region 1-6A regular season title. “This is a great opportunity for us, especially being able to play at home in J. Fred Johnson Stadium.”

Clark says the Owls are solid up front on defense and overall have a very athletic football team.

The Ooltewah defensive front will be challenged by the Indians’ awesome ground attack. D-B junior running back Ian Hicks has gained 1,355 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per carry. Keyo Taylor and Nic Bristol have combined for more than 700 rushing yards. D-B averages 209.7 yards rushing per game.

D-B quarterback Lendon Redwine keeps the opposing defenses honest by averaging just over 200 yards a game passing.

“What we’ve done best all year is run the football,” said Clark. “But we really do have a balanced attack.

“That has been a key for us in our recent success,” added Clark. “And being strong on defense and not turning the ball over.”

The Golden Raiders (7-3) also are regular season champs, capturing the Region 1-2A title. North coach Robbie Norris understands the demands of playing postseason football.

“It can be a grind,” said Norris. “Right now it boils down to who wants to keep on playing.”

The Panthers (7-3) come into Thunder Valley something of a carbon copy of Sullivan North.

“They run the ball well and play good defense,” added Norris. “Cumberland Gap is a program that has improved immensely over the past couple of years.”

Making a return trip to the playoffs could give the Golden Raiders an advantage.

“We’ve had a great week of practice,” said Norris. “The kids are excited to be in this position and expect to do well.”

Sullivan South (7-3) faces a tough road trip for the opening round of the playoffs.

“Chattanooga Central has a running back who is a Mr. Football nominee and very good quarterback,” said South coach Justin Hilton.

“They run the spread so it won’t be something we haven’t seen,” Hilton added. “But their speed is something we will have to adjust to.”

For the Rebels, the game plan is simple.

“Can we block them well enough to run the ball and control the clock?” said Hilton. “And we need to make some plays in space defensively.”

One thing is certain, after not qualifying for the playoffs for a couple of years, South is back.

“The kids are excited. For most of them, it’s their first trip to the playoffs. There’s a great feeling around here and we’re having fun.”