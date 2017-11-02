Castlewood travels to Eastside for Cumberland District showdown

COEBURN — It’s a game for all the marbles — or at least some of the marbles.

Castlewood will travel to Eastside tonight for a Cumberland District showdown at 7. A win by the Spartans (5-4, 4-0) would give them the outright district championship.

A Blue Devils win would allow them a share of the crown. And if J.I. Burton defeats Thomas Walker, there would be a three-way tie at the top of the standings and a three-way split of the marbles.

“Our kids are excited,” said Eastside coach Jason Hicks. “It’s a big rivalry game for us anyway, so the team is focused on that. They know the task at hand and understand that there is plenty to play for on Friday.”

The Blue Devils are looking for their piece of the Cumberland regular season pie.

“It’s always a big game for us when we meet Eastside,” said coach Darrell Taylor. “So having this game mean so much makes it even more special.”

Taylor sees the Spartans as a very worthy opponent.

“Eastside is very talented. They have a lot of offensive weapons, good speed, run it well and throw the ball well.”

Hicks has great respect for the Blue Devils.

“Castlewood has two good running backs, and they just keep coming at you,” said Hicks.

In the end, both coaches agree that the outcome will be determined on the defensive side of the ball.

“With so much at stake we have to step up our game,” added Hicks. “I’ve told the kids this week that defense wins championships. We know this game is big. We just hope when it’s over it will be special.”

Taylor agreed.

“Defense will be the key to this game. Somebody has to stop somebody. Penalties and turnovers will also be a factor.

“I told our team that for most folks things are wrapped up. But for us there’s something big to play for this Friday. We’ll just line up and see how it goes.”