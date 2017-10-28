Tribe rolls over Patriots to claim Region 1-6A title

DANDRIDGE — At 2-3 midway through the season, there wasn’t much talk about a Region 1-6A football championship at Dobyns-Bennett.

The Indians had lost their only league contest up to that point rather convincingly to Science Hill, and a potential signature win over Alcoa had just slipped away.

But five consecutive region wins later, the Tribe secured a 17th league title in 25 years under coach Graham Clark and 48th in school history with a 39-0 pasting of Jefferson County on Friday night at Leroy Shadden Field.

Top-seeded D-B (7-3, 5-1) will host Ooltewah in the first round of the playoffs next week. The Indians hold home-field advantage all the way through the semifinal round.

“At 2-3 who would have dreamed it but 85 kids and 10 coaches,” Clark said. “They kept working and fighting and kept believing. I couldn’t be any prouder.”

The win over the Patriots (5-5, 1-5) came one week after Jefferson County’s upset of Science Hill put the Tribe in control of their own destiny. Clark said tough games earlier in the year like the one against Alcoa also played a part.

“The loss against Alcoa could have buckled us or it could have made us stronger,” he said. “It made us stronger because we have those kind of kids.”

Friday’s outcome wasn’t in doubt for long. Ian Hicks covered all 67 yards in the Tribe’s first possession, scoring on a 51-yard burst just 1:37 into the game.

Less than two minutes later, converted Jefferson County quarterback Blake Taylor was called for an intentional grounding in the end zone, giving the Tribe a safety and a 9-0 lead.

Hicks jogged in from 4 yards out a short time later and the Indians were up 16-0 before half the first quarter was over.

Drew Miller added field goals of 22 and 36 yards and Keyo Taylor rolled in from 3 yards out to move the margin to 29-0 five minutes before intermission.

“This feels great because we were not expected to be here,” Taylor said. “We had a losing record, but now we are the No. 1 team in the conference.”

Running the two-minute offense, D-B went 91 yards in just over a minute with Lendon Redwine finding Dee Williams for a 6-yard score and a 36-0 halftime cushion.

At the break, the Tribe had outgained the Patriots 330-26, and a large contingent of D-B starters called it a night at that point.

Redwine completed 11 of 18 passes for 143 yards and Hicks finished with 158 yards on 16 attempts, including a 45-yard burst on the final drive of the first half. Neither played in the second half.

“I give all the credit to my offensive line,” Hicks said. “They do a great job, get a great push and make my work a whole lot easier.

“We are conference champs and we are on top of the world right now.”

The Indians outrushed the Patriots 257-40 for the game.

“It’s great how we molded together and what we’ve accomplished,” said D-B offensive lineman Dawson Pierson. “We accomplished something we hadn’t done in years.”

A continuous clock ran in the second half. A Jordan Gonzalez fumble recovery set up the Indians’ final score, a 35-yard field goal by sophomore Jaden Alderson, with 11:11 to go.

Sophomore Cade Maupin took over at quarterback and ran three times for 37 yards. Freshman Zane Whitson entered and attempted and completed his first varsity pass to Dipaul Saha.

Three freshmen running backs had carries in the fourth quarter. Philip Armitage ran three times for 16 yards, Eli Jennings twice for 9 yards and Nate Whitley one carry for 9.

Jefferson County finished with just four first downs and 92 total yards. The Patriots didn’t record their initial first down until late in the first half and didn’t complete their first pass until Taylor found Theodore Hall for a 42-yard gain late in the third quarter.

“The defense was lights out and played assignment football,” Clark said.

It’s the first league championship for D-B since winning the Big 8 title in 2012.

“It’s awesome,” said Tribe senior Matt Diminick. “We had never been in position to play for a conference championship. No one believed except for us and we proved everyone wrong.”

D-B season ticket holders may purchase their seats for next Friday’s playoff game from noon to 3 p.m. on Monday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the Activities Office. All reserved seats not claimed by Tuesday at 3 will go on sale to the general public at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Ticket prices range from $8 to $25.