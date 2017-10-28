Vols are ‘being tested right now’

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tennessee and Kentucky are both motivated to rebound after humbling 38-point losses, a goal likely dependent upon one of them correcting some lingering flaws.

The visiting Vols (3-4, 0-4 Southeastern Conference) come in desperate to score their first offensive touchdown in more than a month. Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) has lost two of three SEC games and needs to shore up a defense that’s allowed 79 points the past two outings.

The question tonight (7:30 p.m., SEC Network) is which team will be able to take advantage of the other’s vulnerability.

“It’s about us,” Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said this week. “We can’t control what plays Tennessee calls and how they go about running their offense. We have to apply our rules and make competitive plays, so it’s about us and our preparation.”

Staying focused is Kentucky’s biggest challenge after allowing Mississippi State to break a 7-all tie with 10 unanswered points just before halftime. The Bulldogs hung 28 more on Kentucky in a 45-7 blowout that included an 84-yard interception return TD.

Letting opponents off the hook has been an ongoing concern for the Wildcats, who have lost five straight games to their border rivals. A victory tonight would clinch bowl eligibility for a second straight season.

Tennessee, meanwhile, seeks its first offensive TD in 14 quarters and a rebound from its 45-7 loss to top-ranked Alabama. The Vols’ climb back will be steeper without leading rusher John Kelly, who was suspended on Wednesday along with linebacker Will Ignont after both were cited on misdemeanor drug-related charges.

Kelly is the SEC’s fourth-leading rusher at 87.9 yards per game with six touchdowns. He was being counted on to challenge a Kentucky run defense ranked third in the SEC (123.6 yards) but coming off a game in which it allowed 282 rushing yards.

Tennessee coach Butch Jones believes his team has the depth and ability necessary to win, but overcoming recent adversity — particularly without their top offensive player — is the Vols’ biggest task.

“We’re being tested right now and you find out about your character, you find out your resolve and your resiliency when you go through these trials,” he said.

“You never understand why (things) happen, but they’re a part of life, you hit it head on and keep grinding each and every day. I see this in our football team, I’m proud of our approach. Football has a way of working itself out.”

Some other things to watch for tonight:

STEPPING UP: Kelly’s absence likely means a featured role for freshman Ty Chandler, who has run for 118 yards on 27 carries. Freshman Tim Jordan and sophomore Carlin Fils-aime also could get some carries. Kentucky ranks 26th nationally in run defense.

BALL PROTECTION: Kentucky hadn’t lost the turnover battle until finishing minus-2 against Mississippi State and letting the Bulldogs return two interceptions for TDs. The Wildcats are fourth in the SEC in turnover margin at plus-6, but they know they can’t give the hungry Vols easy chances to score. “There were a lot of mistakes on my part that really could’ve put our team in a better situation,” said quarterback Stephen Johnson, who has thrown just four picks. “I just have to focus on what I did wrong and cut all that out.”

BLITZ DUO: Kentucky’s Josh Allen and Denzil Ware have combined for 30 tackles for loss and 19½ sacks the past two seasons. Allen is second in the SEC with 6½ sacks this season. UT redshirt freshman quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has been sacked 11 times in two starts.

LOPSIDED SERIES: The Vols lead the series with the Wildcats 79-24-9 and are 37-14-3 in Lexington. Tennessee has won 31 of 32 against Kentucky.