South turns away North for Mason-Dixon victory

KINGSPORT — Sullivan County rivals North and South re-established the Mason-Dixon Bowl on Friday night, but the Golden Raiders couldn’t keep up down the stretch and the Rebels pulled away for a 47-20 victory.

North made a game of it for three quarters and trailed by just seven points after Dobyns-Bennett transfer Gunnar Yates’ 40-yard touchdown run pulled the Raiders to within 27-20. But star Rebels quarterback Ethan Ward put away the game with three more touchdowns in the final quarter.

Both teams had already secured playoff berths. The Rebels (7-3) travel to Chattanooga Central next week in the 4A playoffs while the 2A Raiders (7-3) host Cumberland Gap.

South coach Justin Hilton, who also played in the rivalry game during his high school career, was thrilled to see his kids close the regular season with a victory.

“We have a lot of respect for coach (Robbie) Norris and North,” Hilton said. “They have a great football team, but I am really proud of how our kids came out here and performed tonight.”

Ward rushed for 240 yards on 20 carries and had a hand in six of the Rebels’ seven touchdowns. The senior scored on runs of 9, 29 and 49 yards and threw for three TDs. Austin Monds was on the receiving end of those scores.

Ward passed for 142 yards and ended the night with 382 total yards.

“He’s the real deal,” Hilton said. “He’s a smart kid, a great leader, and I could stand here all night and give you all kind of adjectives to describe him, but he is just outstanding when he is healthy. A lot of these kids grew up a lot last year when he was not healthy, and you are seeing that maturity take place right now.

“We are happy to be back in the playoffs. These guys have bought in to taking South back to a standard where we need to be and we are going to try to get win No. 8.”

Raiders quarterback Peyton Robinson ran for a touchdown and threw for another. Yates rushed for 165 yards on 22 carries.

Norris, North’s coach, was proud of his kids’ efforts despite coming up short.

“If we take this the right way, it could propel us to do good things in the playoffs,” Norris noted. “This can help us. That’s what a good 4A school should do to a good 2A school.”