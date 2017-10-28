Sexton rewrites Eastside record book in rout of Holston

The junior touched the ball only 11 times but ran for five touchdowns and 357 yards in the Spartans’ 59-13 rout of Holston.

Sexton tied the school record for TDs in a game and shattered the marks for yards in a game as well as longest rush, longest touchdown and longest play. After getting 58 yards on his first seven carries, Sexton broke loose for runs of 58, 66, 96 and 84 yards — the last three for touchdowns and on consecutive offensive plays for Eastside (5-3).

Spartans quarterback Jordan Rasnick ran for touchdowns of 47 and 8 yards and hit Luke Lawson with a 22-yard scoring strike. Seth Boles had two catches for 60 yards, and Will Stansberry’s 19-yard TD run in the fourth quarter capped scoring.

Evan Bellamy recorded eight tackles, one for a loss, and Austin Vanover had seven tackles and kicked three extra points for the Spartans, who will host Castlewood next week. A win would clinch the outright Cumberland District title for Eastside.

Ridgeview 45, Pike Central 21

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Freshman Trenton Adkins ran for 185 yards on 18 carries and scored four touchdowns to power the Wolfpack past the Hawks. Adkins scored on runs of 44, 9, 48 and 22 yards.

Ridgeview quarterback Noah Mullins had a 22-yard run for a TD and also connected with Tim Hess on a 53-yard scoring strike. Joe Meggison kicked a 26-yard field goal for the Wolfpack (8-1) plus booted through five PATs.

Defensively, Ridgeview held the Kentucky school to 153 yards of total offense.

John Battle 40, Lee 28

BEN HUR — Quarterback Lane Scarbrough threw for 143 yards and a score on 6-of-9 passing and rushed for 100 yards and three more touchdowns in the Trojans’ Mountain 7 District victory over the Generals.

Tanner Jones led all rushers with 114 yards on 17 carries for John Battle (6-3, 3-2). Senior Jake Mumpower hauled down three receptions for 62 yards and Mikie Statti scored on a 46-yard strike, his lone reception.

Tyler Crusenberry carried the ball 13 times for 59 yards and two scores for Lee (5-4, 2-3). Devin Goins and Ethan Wynn each contributed a rushing TD.

J.I. Burton 37, Rye Cove 14

CLINCHPORT — Tyree Bolling rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns and caught two passes for 67 yards and another score to lead the Raiders over the War Eagles in Cumberland District action.

Houston Thacker was 4-of-8 passing for 93 yards, including a 71-yard strike with 4:39 left in the second quarter. Mikey Culberton added 58 rushing yards, plunging 3 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to stake J.I. Burton (4-5, 3-1) to a 31-6 advantage.

Jacob Dishner and Dylan Hammonds both scored on running plays for Rye Cove (1-8, 0-4). Hammonds was the workhorse, carrying the ball 26 times for 87 yards.

Burton will wind up its regular season next week at Thomas Walker. Rye Cove will visit county rival Twin Springs.

Elizabethton 50, Sullivan Central 14

BLOUNTVILLE — Corey Russell ran for 159 yards on just nine carries and scored three touchdowns for the Cyclones, who blew past the Cougars. Russell had TD runs of 68, 11 and 26 yards.

Carter Everett completed 16 of 23 passes for 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Elizabethton (8-2, 5-1).

Jackson Harrison threw for two touchdowns for Sullivan Central (0-10, 0-6), which suffered its 30th consecutive loss. Hayden Fleenor had a 58-yard touchdown reception and Marshall Carter hauled in a 44-yard TD pass from Harrison.

Greeneville 62, Sullivan East 7

BLUFF CITY — Top-ranked Greeneville (10-0, 6-0 Region 1-4A) finished its regular-season campaign with overwhelming win over the Patriots. The Greene Devils intercepted five East passes and returned two of them for touchdowns.

Greeneville quarterback Cade Ballard completed 8 of 9 passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns. Blayne Ferguson rushed for 75 yards on just five carries for the Greene Devils.

Kaleb Bare returned a fumble 50 yards for the only score for Sullivan East (4-6, 2-4).