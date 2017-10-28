Big plays, bigger defense send Bears to victory

ABINGDON — Union used big plays to put points on the scoreboard Friday, but its defense stole the show.

The Bears shut down Abingdon’s potent offensive attack for a 35-7 Mountain 7 District win.

Union (9-0, 5-0) clinched at least a tie for the district championship. The Bears will win the title outright if they beat John Battle in next week’s regular-season finale.

Union scored on a 33-yard touchdown run and an 80-yard TD sprint by Dakota Owens in addition to 43- and 74-yard runs from scrimmage and a weaving, 80-yard punt return for a touchdown by NCAA Division I prospect James Mitchell.

The big offensive and special teams plays provided more than enough punch for the win. But the clinching factor was the way the Bears’ defense shut down the Falcons.

“I thought our defense played well,” said Union coach Travis Turner. “They do a lot of formations and they’re tough. Coach Rhodes and the whole defensive staff did a good job preparing for them.”

The Bears picked off a pair of Falcons passes, recovered two Abingdon fumbles and shut down the running game up front thanks to linemen Jeb Stidham and Nick Cooper and inside linebackers Tanner Kennedy and Bryce Lane.

Outside linebacker Logan Hamilton also had a big game for the Bears.

“Logan Hamilton played well coming off the edge on stunts and up the middle,” Turner noted. “He came free and made some good open-field tackles.”

Abingdon (5-4, 3-2) got on the scoreboard halfway through the second quarter on Lance Willis’ 13-yard touchdown run.

Union led 14-7 at halftime.

Mitchell finished with 158 yards rushing on eight carries, and Owens racked up 137 yards on six carries.