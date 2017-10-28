Boone runs board in 5A, ruins Chiefs' playoff hopes

ROGERSVILLE — Noah Shelton saw to it that Daniel Boone finished its league slate unbeaten on Friday night.

The senior quarterback had three touchdowns — two rushing and one passing — to lead the Trailblazers to a 27-7 win over Cherokee in Big Red Valley.

Shelton rushed for 135 yards, including a 29-yard game-clincher with 1:18 left, to propel Boone (8-2, 6-0) into the playoffs as the top seed in Region 1-5A.

"From now on, the playoffs come through Gray," Jeremy Jenkins, Boone’s jubilant coach, said. "We faced a really good offense led by the Trent kid. I thought our defense played well except for giving up the one drive. Offensively, we moved the ball at times and looked really good, but we turned the ball over, uncharacteristically of us. We should have put the ball away on the first fumble. We can't do that against good teams."

The ’Blazers open the playoffs next Friday against Central of Knoxville, the No. 4 team from Region 2. Also qualifying for the playoffs from Region 1-5A were No. 2 Tennessee High, No. 3 Morristown East and No. 4 David Crockett.

Cherokee (5-5, 3-3) entered the night needing a win to make the playoffs.

The ’Blazers took advantage after a fumble on an early punt return. Five plays after starting on a short field, Shelton ran for a 6-yard score and a 7-0 lead with 7:54 showing on the first-quarter clock.

Boone scored again with 2:51 left in the first half when C.J. Carter caught a 43-yard pass from Shelton and raced downfield for the touchdown.

Boone’s defense, meanwhile, stopped the Chiefs’ high-octane offense inside the Cherokee 20 twice in the first half.

The ’Blazers expanded their lead to 20 with 7:19 left in the third quarter when battering ram Mason Mounger scored from a yard out.

Cherokee quarterback Collin Trent finally got untracked late in the third when he found receiver Trey Courtney on a 20-yard touchdown reception. Two Boone fumbles late in the second half resulted in opportunities for the Chiefs, but they could not capitalize.

Trent passed for 141 yards and rushed for 95 yards. Jake Salyer rushed for 68 yards in his final high school game, which was the last for 10 Cherokee seniors.