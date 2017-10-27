Blue Devils close out tough season with win over Warriors

GATE CITY — It’s been rough going for Gate City this year, but on Friday night at Legion Field the Blue Devils gutted out a 14-12 Senior Night victory over Wise Central to close out their football season.

Gate City (1-9, 1-5 Mountain 7 District) avoided the first winless season in school history, dating to 1956.

“It’s all about our seniors tonight,” Blue Devils coach Chris Akers said. “Those guys deserve this win. It says a lot about the type of kids we have to stick it out mentally and physically being 0-9 and come out here and win this last game.”

Wise Central (2-8, 0-6) didn’t make it easy. The Warriors struck right out of the gate when receiver-turned-quarterback Isaiah McAmis opened the game with a 66-yard touchdown strike to Matt Rasnick.

The Blue Devils found an answer early in the second quarter. On fourth-and-10 from the Central 30-yard line, sophomore quarterback Jon Sallee hit Grayson Jenkins in the back of the end zone, and Brady Porter’s PAT kick gave Gate City a 7-6 lead.

Wise appeared to go back out front late in the first half when Zack Miller rumbled 63 yards to paydirt. A penalty for illegal motion brought it back, however, and Gate City had its first halftime lead of the year.

The Blue Devils had a chance to go up by eight early in the third after a Kyrin Maxwell interception gave them the ball on the Warriors’ 22, but a personal foul penalty killed that drive.

But after that whiff, Gate City put together perhaps its greatest drive of the season. The march took 13 plays and nearly eight minutes off the clock, going 109 yards — including an extra 35 because of penalties — to get into the end zone. Sallee and Jenkins again connected, this time from 14 yards out, to give the Devils an eight-point cushion.

The Warriors answered two plays later when Miller took an option pitch 67 yards to pull to within 14-12. Central went for two and the tie, but McAmis’ pass fell incomplete.

After a Gate City three-and-out, Central had one last chance at the win, but Maxwell snagged his second interception of the game at the Devils’ 20 to seal the victory.

“It’s my first year in Legion, but I got close with these guys very quickly,” Maxwell said. “There’s no better feeling in the world to close out Senior Night with two picks.”

“This win means a lot, being our last time out here and on Senior Night,” said Jenkins, who totaled four catches for 67 yards and the two TDs. “Especially with (seniors) Brady Webb and Austin Page hurt, we wanted to win it for them.”

Miller, a senior, piled up 195 yards on 17 carries with the long TD for the Warriors.

For the game, Gate City was penalized 11 times for 118 yards, including six for 70 yards in the third quarter alone. Sallee finished 8-of-20 passing for 140 yards and the two TDs.

Blue Devils senior workhorse back Dalson Creger rushed for 82 yards on 18 carries and hauled in three receptions for 58 yards.

“It’s kind of cliché, but it means to world to me,” Creger said of the win. “Gate City football is built on tradition, and being a part of that tradition is the best thing ever.”

“It means a lot knowing that these fans will come out and support us no matter what our record is,” added senior Brayden Stokes, a three-year starting lineman for Gate City. “It really shows a lot about the community and how much they love us.

“It really feels good to go out with a win. Not many people get to do that.”