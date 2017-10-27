Tribe gunning for first tonight against Patriots

KINGSPORT — Five weeks ago, Dobyns-Bennett’s football team was 2-3 overall, 0-1 in Region 1-6A play. There was slim hope of making the playoffs.

Tonight at Jefferson County, the Indians (6-3, 4-1) can win their fifth game in a row and finish atop the league standings.

“Some folks had left us for dead,” said D-B coach Graham Clark. “From where we were to where we are is like going from dating Charlene Darling to Carrie Underwood.

“The key for us is that the kids have played hard every week. They have excellent team chemistry. Our offense has been well balanced, the defense has played well against the run and our special teams have improved each week.”

The Patriots (5-4, 1-4) handed D-B a gift last week with their 31-14 upset of Science Hill, clearing the way for the Indians to finish first in the league.

“Jeff County uses a flex-bone offense and they try to control the clock and keep you off the field,” Clark noted. “They’ve played good defense all year and, as I recall, they gave us fits last year.”

D-B is coming off an impressive win over Morristown West at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

“We continue to find ways to finish and win ballgames,” Clark said.

After several years of not meeting on the gridiron, Sullivan South and Sullivan North renew their Mason-Dixon rivalry tonight.

“I’ve always felt it was important for all the county schools to play each other,” said Rebels coach Justin Hilton. “There’s mutual respect between both programs.”

Golden Raiders coach Robbie Norris agreed.

“A game like this is a good thing for our communities,” Norris said.

North (7-2) has clinched the No. 1 seed in Region 1-2A and looks to finish out the regular season on a high note.

“We’re playing our best football when you want to be playing well,” Norris added. “I’m pleased with our work ethic, chemistry and resiliency but still think we have room to improve.”

Hilton sees the game as a way for South to get back on track after last week’s loss at Elizabethton.

“We’re trying to build back the momentum we had heading into the playoffs,” he said.

“This has been a fun season. Our senior leadership has been great and the level of excitement in the community is outstanding,” Hilton added. “This season really has been a lot of fun.”

Across the border in Southwest Virginia, Union (8-0, 4-0) — trying to maintain its stranglehold on the Mountain 7 District race — pays a call on Abingdon (5-3, 3-1). The Bears were enjoying their off week last Friday night when the Falcons suffered a stunning 21-13 league loss at Ridgeview.

“Abingdon uses multiple formations and just tries to keep you in a bind defensively,” said Union coach Travis Turner. “It’s games like this that will prepare you for the playoff run.”

The off week came at a good time for Turner’s team.

“Always good to have that open date,” he noted. “We healed some injuries and got a chance to catch our breath after eight hard weeks.

“The kids are excited to get back to playing and finishing off the regular season.”