logo

RedZone

Sports Live Friday Night Scores ~ Oct. 27

Carmen Musick • Today at 8:26 PM
cmusick@timesnews.net

Here are scoring updates from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Friday, Oct. 27:

Northeast Tennessee

Bearden 21, Morristown West 14 (3Q)

Chuckey-Doak 10, West Greene 7 (4Q)

Claiborne 49, North Greene 0 (3Q)

Copper Basin 20, Cloudland 20 (4Q)

Cocke County 49, Volunteer 7 (3Q)

Dobyns-Bennett 36, Jefferson County 0 (3Q)

Daniel Boone 20, Cherokee 0 (3Q)

Elizabethton 50, Sullivan Central 8 (3Q)

Grainger 36, Union County 0 (3Q)

Greeneville 55, Sullivan East 0 (3Q)

Hampton 54, Cosby 7 (3Q)

Happy Valley 28, South Greene 7 (3Q)

Johnson County 12, Unicoi County 7 (3Q)

Morristown East 19, David Crockett 10 (2Q)

Sullivan South 27, Sullivan North 14 (3Q)

Sunbright 20, Unaka 8 (3Q)

Southwest Virginia

Chilhowie 42, Patrick Henry 7

Eastside 59, Holston 13 (4Q)

Galax 75, Bland 7

Gate City 14, Wise Central 12 (4Q)

Grayson County 21, George Wythe 7 (3Q)

J.I.Burton 31, Rye Cove 6 (4Q)

John Battle 27, Lee High 14 (3Q)

Northwood 21, Honaker 10 (3Q)

Richlands 52, Lebanon 7

Ridgeview 31, Pike Central 14 (4Q)

Thomas Walker 44, Twin Springs 6 (4Q)

Union 35, Abingdon 7 (4Q)

Virginia High 13, Marion 7 (4Q)

Recommended for You