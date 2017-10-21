Prep roundup: Wolfpack rallies past Falcons

The Falcons (5-3, 3-1) led 10-0 at the half, but a 2-yard TD run by Sproles started the Wolfpack’s comeback. Trenton Adkins electrified the home fans with his 52-yard run to paydirt that put Ridgeview (7-1, 5-1) up 14-10.

Graham Griffith’s 25-yard field goal brought Abingdon to within 14-13 in the fourth quarter.

Then Sproles hauled in a 13-yard TD pass from Noah Mullins to ice the victory.

Gabe Booth had 167 yards passing for Abingdon. Lance Willis finished with eight receptions for 76 yards.

Lee 34, Wise Central 18

WISE — Tyler Crusenberry rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the Generals’ Mountain 7 victory over the Warriors.

Crusenberry scored on runs of 32 and 3 yards. Ethan Wynn had TD runs of 2 and 1 yards for Lee (5-3, 2-2), and Devin Goins added a 24-yard run to the end zone.

C.J. Crabtree raced 77 yards for a touchdown for Central (2-7, 0-5). He finished with 146 yards on the ground after 13 carries.

Twin Valley 33, Rye Cove 22

CLINCHPORT — The Panthers scored 19 unanswered points in the second quarter to take control of this non-district matchup.

Mason Hardin rushed 19 times for 153 yards to lead the War Eagles (1-7). Dylan Hammonds added 123 yards on 18 carries, scoring on a 5-yard run. Hardin dashed 3 yards for a score.

Jacob Dishner had an 11-yard scoring run for the Cove, which rushed for 360 yards but was five intercepted five times.

Chilhowie 48, Eastside 26

CHILHOWIE — The Warriors had three runners gain over 100 yards rushing in a non-district win over the Spartans. Greg Sanchez ran the ball 17 times for 189 yards, Anthony Blevins added 110 yards on 19 carries and Zack Cale rushed for 104 yards on 14 totes.

Grayson Whited recovered a fumble for a touchdown and caught a 59-yard scoring strike from Jordan Rasnick to lead the Spartans (4-4).

Luke Lawson also had a 6-yard TD pass from Rasnick and Adam Ketron returned an interception 75 yards for a score.

Jefferson County 31, Science Hill 14

JOHNSON CITY — Jefferson County’s Blake Taylor rushed for 209 yards and two touchdowns for the Patriots, who stunned the Hilltoppers at Kermit Tipton Stadium .

Jefferson County (5-4, 1-4) went into the game in last place in Region 1-6A, while Science Hill (7-3, 4-2) was playing for a share of the regional championship and a chance at a home playoff game.

The Patriots’ Elijah Dial intercepted Science Hill quarterback Jaylan Adams three times and returned the last one 80 yards for a touchdown.

Daniel Boone 28, David Crockett 21

GRAY — The Trailblazers claimed the first league title in school history with a hard-fought victory over the rival Pioneers in the Musket Bowl.

Crockett had the ball with just over 4:30 left in the game and was driving before four straight incompletions allowed Daniel Boone (7-2, 5-0 Region 1-5A) to escape with the win.

Cade Larkins finished 28-of-49 passing for 344 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Pioneers (5-4, 3-2). Donta Hackler had 11 receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown, and Micah Robinson had seven catches for 120 yards.

Boone ground out 356 yards behind quarterback Noah Shelton and running back Charlie Cole. Shelton kept the ball 14 times for 166 yards and a touchdown, and Cole carried 14 times for 141 yards and two TDs.

Greeneville 42, Grainger 0

GREENEVILLE — Cade Ballard completed 19 of 21 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Greene Devils over the Grizzlies. Ballard had TD passes of 51, 16, 10 and 6 yards.

Dorien Goddard caught 10 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns for Greeneville (9-0, 5-0).

Jacob Bunch had 23 carries for 83 yards for Grainger (6-3, 2-3).