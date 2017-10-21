Raiders start fast, don’t let up in win over Patriots

That certainly seems to be the case for Sullivan North.

One week after securing the Region 1-2A title and a first-round home game in the upcoming playoffs with a victory over Happy Valley, the Golden Raiders used big plays on special teams and a smothering defense Friday night to whip county rival Sullivan East 45-7 in a non-conference contest.

“This was sort of trap game coming off an emotional game last week,” said North coach Robbie Norris. “Our kids showed a lot of maturity. I think they’ve bought into what we’re trying to do in the process of getting better every week.

“This team has improved more than any of the teams in the 12 years that I’ve been here to this point.”

North set the tone for the rout from the beginning when Thomas Brown took the opening kickoff and raced up the middle nearly untouched for an 88-yard touchdown return. The senior running back ran in the 2-point conversion, and the Raiders led 8-0 before the fans got settled into their seats.

“The blocking was pretty good and I just took off after that,” Brown said. “After that I knew we were going to keep on going. I thank my teammates for their blocking.”

East’s first offensive possession ended in a punt attempt, but the Patriots botched the snap. North’s Justin Cross blocked the kick, followed the bouncing pigskin, picked it up at the 4-yard line and took it in for a touchdown. J.J. Fleenor’s conversion run pushed the Raiders’ advantage to 16-0.

“It was just a bad snap by them,” Cross noted. “I came through there freely and blocked it easily.”

On East’s next offensive play, North recovered a fumble at the Patriots’ 34 and the Raiders were in business again. This time the Patriots stopped them and took over possession.

East (4-5) moved to the North 18 before the Raiders stiffened and held the Patriots on fourth down. Two plays later, North’s Gunnar Yates bolted up the middle and outran the East defenders for a 58-yard touchdown jaunt. He ran in the conversion and North was in command 24-0 after the first quarter.

The Raiders (7-2) didn’t take their foot off the pedal. Quarterback Peyton Robinson hit Cross for scoring strikes of 24 and 37 yards on the same routes to push the lead to 38-0 with 2:29 remaining in the first half.

“Great throw,” Cross said. “I just ran right under it. It was just perfect execution.”

In the closing seconds of the first half, the Patriots got on the board when Dylan White found Ethan Whitley on a 9-yard touchdown pass. But the damage was already done. North led 38-7 at intermission.

“We got ourselves in a hole with a terrible start,” Patriots coach Mike Locke said. “The special teams returned a kick early. We snapped a punt off of our own person’s head and got it blocked. Suddenly you’re down in the first two minutes, 16-0.

“We tried to fight back. We had some drives that stalled inside the 20, but we couldn’t convert.”

Yates ended the scoring with a 19-yard run in the third quarter. He finished with two TDs, Cross scored three times and Robinson threw two touchdowns.

North’s defense limited East to 108 yards rushing and 209 in total.

“Our defense has stepped up these last three games,” Brown noted. “That’s been the difference.”

“Early in the year we were struggling to play football,” Norris added. “Right now we’re playing pretty good. We’ve just got to keep it rolling and keep getting better.”

North looks to do just that next Friday when it ends its regular season by hosting arch rival Sullivan South in the annual Mason-Dixon Game.

Sullivan East faces the unenviable task of hosting Greeneville, the top-ranked Class 4A team, in its season finale.