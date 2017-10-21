D-B back in title hunt after win over Morristown West, Science Hill loss

It came in the form of J. Fred Johnson Stadium PA announcer Darren Harrell, who made the Senior Night crowd aware of a brewing upset in Johnson City.

Hearing that Jefferson County was leading Science Hill, the re-energized Indians scored 20 fourth-quarter points to pull out a 41-23 victory over the Trojans.

The victory and the Hilltoppers’ loss moved the Tribe into position to claim the Region 1-6A title and earn the top seed for the upcoming playoffs with a win over the Patriots next Friday.

“To be honest, when we heard Science Hill was losing, that motivated us to go out and win that game,” said Tribe junior quarterback Lendon Redwine.

The win was the 250th in the career of D-B coach Graham Clark, 231 of which have come with the Indians.

The three fourth-quarter Tribe scores came via a dozen plays, all on the ground, that accounted for 101 of the Indians’ 136 rushing yards on the night.

“They were sticking people up in the box, had a bunch of people up there,” Clark said. “But by golly what we do best is run the football, so we decided we were going to run the football. I don’t care how many they got in there, we were going to run.”

Facilitated by a 20-yard Dee Williams punt return, D-B marched 40 yards in four plays to go up 27-23. Nic Bristol started the drive with a 22-yard run, followed by 6- and 1-yard runs by Ian Hicks before Keyo Taylor went the final 11.

After forcing a punt, the Tribe needed five plays to traverse 52 yards. Hicks ran four times before Bristol rambled 21 yards for the touchdown and a 34-23 Indians lead.

A failed fourth-down conversion by West gave D-B the ball back at the Trojans’ 9-yard line with two minutes to play. A short Hicks TD punctuated the victory.

“That’s a three-headed monster right there, running behind a monster offensive line,” said Hicks, whose rushing total put him over 2,000 yards for his career.

“I just give thanks to my linemen,” Bristol noted. “We have the best linemen in the state. It was tough at first, but it all came together.”

The Indians scored on their first possession of the game and started a flurry of four touchdowns in the final four minutes of the first half.

Taylor and Hicks had short touchdown runs, and quarterback John Foreback had touchdown tosses of 13 yards to Zach Young and 78 yards to Brian Stewart for the Trojans.

Foreback was 9-of-14 passing for 172 yards in the first half before finishing 16-of-29 for 248 yards.

Redwine hit Matt Diminick on a 3-yarder to put the Tribe up 21-13 at halftime.

After an Indians fumble early in the second half, Juan Villasenior kicked a 31-yard field goal. Zach Young’s second interception of Redwine turned into a quick 53-yard scoring march and a 23-21 Trojans lead.

Along with the two picks, the Indians lost a pair of fumbles on the night.

“We had four turnovers and gave up two deep balls,” Clark noted. “We didn’t make a real good decision on where we threw the ball, but our kids just fight.

“I’m over there trying to keep from throwing up and they just keep fighting.”

Defensively, the Indians surrendered just 41 net yards on the ground. Senior Dawson Pierson led the effort up front on both sides of the ball, recording a bevy of tackles and helping wear down the West defensive line.

“They showed us some stuff we had seen but didn’t expect them to run,” Pierson noted. “They are quick and athletic and got some pressure, but we went back to our run game. That’s our fundamental and once we got going, we went with that.”

Redwine completed 14-of-26 passes for 194 yards. William had six receptions for 78 yards and Diminick made four catches for 95 yards.

After a tough early season slate that saw D-B suffer tough losses to Greeneville, Science Hill and Alcoa, Clark is elated that his Indians have a chance to play for a conference championship next week.

“I had a lot of faith in these kids and I still do,” he said. “I knew they were going to play hard every week and that’s the whole deal.”