Burton keeps postseason hopes alive with win over Castlewood

The Raiders kept their playoff hopes and chances for a shared championship in the Cumberland District alive Friday with a 49-30 win over Castlewood at Lawson-Fitchko Stadium.

“It was a must-win for us,” said Burton coach Jim Adams. “We’re looking at a losing record and out of the conference race if we lost here tonight. Plain and simple.”

Burton has not had a losing season since 2001. Victories over Rye Cove next week and Thomas Walker in two weeks coupled with a Castlewood win over Eastside in two weeks would give Burton, Castlewood and Eastside all a share of the district title.

The Raiders (3-5, 2-1) looked like some Burton squads of the recent past on Friday, using speed and versatility on offense as their main weapons.

“It’s the best we’ve executed offensively all year,” Adams said.

Burton quarterback Houston Thacker played a key role. The junior signal-caller completed 9 of 11 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

“We threw the ball when we needed to. Our running backs and receivers ran good routes and caught the football. A lot of times they made me look good with short routes and they do the rest,” Thacker said.

Thacker’s touchdown to Tyree Bolling and a 2-point conversion pass to Andrew Cavins with 10:27 to play in the first half put Burton up for good at 15-8.

Castlewood (4-5, 3-1) responded on the next drive with a 1-yard touchdown run from Cameron Blevins that cut the lead to 15-14.

But Burton answered with two more scores — an 11-yard run from Bolling and a 13-yard run from Mikey Culbertson — before halftime to go ahead 29-14.

The Blue Devils couldn’t catch up over the final two quarters.

“We just didn’t have a good effort, and we just got outplayed,” said Castlewood coach Darrell Taylor. “I’m just very disappointed with our focus.”

Burton racked up 402 yards on offense, including 262 on the ground.

Austin Lane had 99 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries along with 45 receiving yards for the Raiders.

“We just made the best of it tonight and did what we had to do,” Lane said.

The senior said he and his teammates were well aware of the game being a must-win to keep hopes alive for the postseason.

“We’ve got all the motivation we need for the next two weeks,” he said.

Bolling finished with 85 yards on 13 rushes, and Cavins led the Burton receiving corps with 62 yards on four catches.

Mason Bellamy led the Blue Devils’ ground game with 96 yards on 18 carries.