No. 14 Hokies throttle Tar Heels 59-7

Jackson passed for 132 yards and the Hokies (6-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) dominated in sending the Tar Heels (1-7, 0-5) to their fifth straight loss.

Off last week, Virginia Tech looked rested and focused and played that way, scoring in all three phases in the first half and bolting to a 35-0 halftime lead. Virginia Tech scored twice on defense, getting the first score of the game on defensive tackle Ricky Walker’s 12-yard fumble return.

The Hokies added Greg Stroman’s 91-yard punt return for a touchdown — his second punt return for a score this season — and defensive back Reggie Floyd’s 69-yard interception return for a score.

Virginia Tech’s defense played possibly its best game of the season, thoroughly controlling the game until the fourth quarter when coordinator Bud Foster started substituting. Aside from 43-yard touchdown pass from Chazz Surratt to Anthony Ratliff, the Hokies didn’t give up any big plays and registered a season-high six sacks.

North Carolina got into Virginia Tech territory only three times, turned over the ball three times and finished with just 172 yards. The Tar Heels played three quarterbacks, Surratt, Brandon Harris and Nathan Elliott, and none was effective. Their three turnovers led to 21 Virginia Tech points.