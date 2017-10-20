Castlewood keeps sights on Burton, Cumberland title

Castlewood (5-3, 3-0) travels to J.I. Burton (2-5, 1-1) in a matchup that has implications for all the front-runners in the league. Cumberland leader Eastside (4-3, 4-0) goes to Chilhowie for a non-district matchup, so the Blue Devils have a chance to move into a first-place tie if they beat the always-dangerous Raiders (2-5, 1-1).

“Burton is still Burton,” said Castlewood coach Darrell Taylor. “They’ve got the speed and are never out of it.

“A win for them would put them back in the mix for a regular-season title, so I know they will be motivated. It really adds a little more excitement to the game.”

The Blue Devils have shown consistency on both sides of the ball this season.

“On defense, we’ve not given up the big play and have been able to stop the run pretty much,” Taylor said. “On offense, we’ve been pretty steady running the ball. We still need to improve in the pass game, but we’re happy with where we’re at.”

With so much at stake this late in the season, Taylor is pleased with the way his team has responded.

“We know we can’t win them all, but we’ve put ourselves in position late in every game to be able to win and that’s all you can ask,” he said.

In Northeast Tennessee, Sullivan South has attained one of its preseason goals: a playoff berth. Now it’s time to take the next step.

The Rebels (6-2, 3-1 Region 1-4A) travel to Elizabethton (6-2, 3-1) in a matchup that will determine who gets to host a first-round playoff game.

“We’ve talked to the kids this week about evolving and making our goals and then trying to reach higher,” said South coach Justin Hilton. “The message is that a win gets us another game in Death Valley. The kids know what’s at stake.”

A 48-21 win over Sullivan East last week has the Rebels on a roll, but Hilton knows the challenge the Cyclones present. Elizabethton dropped a tough 24-10 decision to No. 1-ranked Greeneville last Friday.

“Elizabethton is as strong up front as any team I’ve seen this year,” Hilton noted. “They played Greeneville tough up into the third quarter.

“For us, it’s another chance to get the respect for South football back.”

Other games of note in Northeast Tennessee include Cherokee at Tennessee High, David Crockett at Daniel Boone, Morristown West at Dobyns-Bennett, Jefferson County at Science Hill, Sullivan Central at Union County and Sullivan North at Sullivan East.

In Southwest Virginia, Abingdon is at Ridgeview, Gate City goes to John Battle, Lee visits Wise Central and Twin Valley travels to Rye Cove.