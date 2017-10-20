Battle outraces Gate City for Mountain 7 victory

Battle won for the first time at home and just the third time ever against the Blue Devils.

“We always have a word of the week, and this week it was ‘legacy,’” said Trojans coach Britt Stone. “This is the first time that this John Battle football program has beaten Gate City at home, and that’s something fitting for these kids, who have worked so hard to change the legacy and culture here.”

The game was an offensive show, with Battle outgaining Gate City 436-407 in yardage, and featured only two turnovers, both by the Blue Devils.

Gate City (0-9, 0-5 Mountain 7 District) struck first when Jon Sallee hit Levi Rhoton for a 47-yard touchdown down the left side midway through the first quarter.

Battle (5-3, 2-2) countered when on fourth-and-1, Lane Scarbrough pitched to Jarret Pool, who took it 55 yards to paydirt to knot the score at 6.

The floodgates opened in the second quarter.

After a blocked punt gave Battle the ball at the Gate City 37, a Scarbrough keeper from 6 yards out put the Trojans out front. Gate City answered less than two minutes later with a six-play, 72-yard drive capped by a Sallee keeper from 1 yard out, but the kick failed.

Pool’s 41-yard scoring run, another short Sallee TD and a 33-yard Scarbrough scamper sent the teams into halftime with Battle up 28-19.

Gate City came out of intermission and marched off on a 10-play, 84-yard drive that culminated in Dalson Creger’s 2-yard run and conversion.

From there, however, it was all Battle. The Trojans scored the game’s final 28 points courtesy of two touchdown runs apiece by Scarbrough and Tanner Jones.

Scarbrough finished with 65 passing yards, 147 rushing yards and four TDs on the ground. Pool and Jones had 114 and 93 yards, respectfully.

“We’ve obviously never beaten Gate City here and that’s something we kind of had a grudge about, so we came out this week with a full head of steam and went to work,” Scarbrough said.

Sallee threw for 170 yards and had the three TDs, two rushing and one passing. Jacob Hicks had three catches for 61 yards for Gate City, and Creger churned out 116 hard-earned yards on 19 carries along with his TD and conversion.

“We did a lot better job tonight offensively,” said Gate City coach Chris Akers, whose team only gained 154 yards against Lee High a week ago. “A big improvement from last week is that we were able to limit turnovers, at least until near the end of the game when we were in desperation mode.

“I thought we played well on defense at times, but they busted some big plays,” he added. “They weren’t nickel-and-diming us up and down the field.”

Gate City lost its 10th straight game, the longest slide in the school’s history that dates to 1956. The Devils have one more chance to snap the streak this season when they host 2-7 Wise Central to close out the year.

“I’m proud of our kids tonight,” Akers said. “Obviously, it’s not what we wanted tonight, and we’re looking for a win. Next week we’re going to work our butts off to try and get one.”