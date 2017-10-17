Gaines out as assistant coach at ETSU

Gaines, who was arrested and charged with domestic assault by Kingsport police after an altercation with his wife on Oct. 5, had been with the team since the program was restarted in 2013. He was the Bucs’ safeties coach.

The university announced his resignation in a one-sentence press release: “ETSU head coach Carl Torbush announced Tuesday that he has received and accepted a letter of resignation from former assistant football coach Teddy Gaines.”

Gaines, a Kingsport native who played at Tennessee and briefly in the NFL, came to ETSU from Tusculum College. He also coached at Maryville College and Brevard.