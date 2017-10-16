3rd coach in 3 weeks: Lingerfelt hopes to bring calm to Crockett storm

Nick Lingerfelt said he hopes to bring a calm to the storm.

On Monday, with almost no football coaching experience, Lingerfelt became the third David Crockett head coach in three weeks. This move comes during the week of the Musket Bowl, when the Pioneers play their annual game against Washington County rival Daniel Boone.

Gerald Sensabaugh started the season, leading the Pioneers to a record of 5-2, and he was followed by Brandon Qualls, whose tenure lasted 48 minutes in a 35-13 loss to Tennessee High. Sensabaugh was placed on administrative leave after being reprimanded for verbal abuse of the players and other things. He made claims of improprieties against the administration as well, things that are currently under investigation. Qualls was reportedly dismissed after failing to comply with the administration’s directive to unite the players.

