Vols, Gamecocks expect another tight game

Yet you’d never know that from the annual matchups between the schools. Each of the last five meetings between South Carolina and Tennessee has been decided by three points or fewer, including one overtime game.

That stretch includes two major upsets. A 2013 Tennessee team that finished below .500 beat South Carolina 23-21 to hand the Gamecocks one of their only two losses that season. South Carolina won last year’s game 24-21 as a 13½-point underdog.

“I definitely think this is a rivalry game,” Tennessee defensive tackle Kendal Vickers said. “Every game I’ve played (against them) since I’ve been here, it’s been close. It’s come down to the last play, last drive, last series. It’s something you definitely have to go through to understand how big a game this is.”

There won’t be any major upset today when these teams meet again at Neyland Stadium. They are too evenly matched for any result to be a surprise.

Tennessee enters the game as a 2½-point favorite but is facing plenty of adversity. The Vols (3-2, 0-2) have dropped their first two SEC games of the season and scored a total of three points over their last six quarters. Redshirt freshman quarterback Jarrett Guarantano will make his first career start today in lieu of Quinten Dormady, who started Tennessee’s first five games.

Turnover trouble

The Gamecocks (4-2, 2-2), coming off a convincing 48-22 victory over Arkansas last week, have an opportunistic defense that scored three touchdowns against the Razorbacks. South Carolina could have a chance at more takeaways against Tennessee, which committed four turnovers against Georgia.

Kicking struggles

South Carolina’s Parker White and Alexander Winnick are a combined 5-for-14 on field-goal attempts this season, 0-for-8 from at least 34 yards out. Tennessee’s Aaron Medley and Brent Cimaglia are a combined 3-for-7 on field-goal attempts.

Containing Kelly

Tennessee’s John Kelly is rushing for 98.8 yards per game to rank second in the SEC. He should provide an interesting test for a South Carolina defense that limited Arkansas to 106 yards rushing on 32 carries. “John Kelly is one of the elite backs in our league, there’s no doubt about that,” Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said.

Who’s missing?

Tennessee will be without starting defensive end Darrell Taylor, who has been suspended indefinitely. Tennessee also won’t have injured safety/kick returner Evan Berry for a fifth straight game. Berry scored on a 100-yard kickoff return against South Carolina last season.