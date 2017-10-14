Hicks piles up 203 yards to reach 1,000 for season, Indians turn back Hawks

Leading 30-3 going into the fourth quarter, the Indians survived a fourth-quarter onslaught by the Hawks before locking down a 36-25 Region 1-6A win.

The Indians (5-3, 3-1) kept pace with Farragut and Science Hill in the league standings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

“We got too intent to run the clock down and should have thrown it more,” Tribe coach Graham Clark said.

“We took the pedal off, but it worked and we are leaving Knoxville with a win over a good Hardin Valley team.”

The Indians piled up 300 total yards in taking a 23-3 lead at halftime. Ian Hicks ran for a 22-yard score on the game’s first possession and added a 14-yard scamper early in the second quarter.

After a Hardin Valley field goal, Hicks’ third touchdown of the first half gave the Tribe a 20-3 advantage. Drew Miller’s 22-yard field goal pushed the Indians to the 20-point halftime cushion.

The margin could have been greater.

The Indians lost the ball on a fumble at the Hawks’ 5, which they converted into Josiah Lambert’s 24-yard field goal. The Indians also misfired inside the 5 on a couple of passes to the end zone before settling for Miller’s kick.

“I thought we had a chance to almost be a running clock at halftime if we’d gotten all the points on the board we should have,” Clark noted.

It seemed to be smooth sailing for the Tribe when Keyo Taylor rambled 15 yards with 2:15 left in the third quarter to push the advantage to 30-3.

But Hawks coach Wes Jones replaced starting quarterback Grayson Vaughn with Zac Acuff and, after a slow start, the freshman completed 11 of 17 passes for 159 yards and three fourth-quarter TDs.

Acuff first found Travis Griffin for an 11-yard hookup, but D-B answered with a drive that ate more than six minutes off the clock, capped by Nic Bristol’s 11-yard run for a 36-11 lead with 5:29 left to play.

But Acuff needed just over a minute to move the Hawks 80 yards, finding Luke Filipkowski from 24 yards out. After Hardin Valley recovered an onside kick, Acuff again moved quickly, hitting Cartez Campbell on a 26-yard scoring strike that pulled the Hawks to within 36-25.

“We knew about Acuff. In fact, Hardin Valley thought he might start this year,” Clark said. “He’s a dandy little quarterback. He’s going to be a good one.”

Hicks again spearheaded an outstanding Tribe ground game. One week after breaking the school’s single-game record of 289 rushing yards, the junior ran for 203 and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

“Ian continues to run the ball very hard and our offensive line continues to do great things for us,” Clark said.

Taylor added 52 yards and Bristol had 30.

“We work together well,” Taylor noted. “One of us is always going well each week. Ian’s had some big games the last two weeks and Nic did a good job shaking off the fumble and getting a score later.”

Lendon Redwine completed 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards. Dee Williams hauled in four receptions for 107 yards, and Cade Maupin finished with three catches for 65 yards.

Matt Diminick, C.J. Watterson and Williams each came up with an interception for D-B.

“Those were big, helped us win the turnover battle, which is paramount to winning football,” Clark said.