Prep roundup: Fleenor boosts North to regular-season title

Fleenor finished with 71 yards on 13 carries and scored both North touchdowns. Gunner Yates added 67 yards on 16 rushes.

Thomas Brown led the defense with seven tackles, two for loss. Chase Hartsock came up with six tackles, recovered a fumble and caught a pass for a 2-point conversion. Justin Cross added four tackles, two for losses.

Rye Cove 48, Jenkins 0

JENKINS, Ky. — Mason Hardin rushed five times for 129 yards and three touchdowns and the War Eagles (1-7) ended a 35-game losing streak, winning for the first time since August 2014.

Hardin scored on runs of 48, 6 and 52 yards. Dylan Hammonds added a 36-yard scoring jaunt, Tyler Darnell ran one in from 22 yards out and Jacob Dishner added TD runs of 13 and 6 yards.

The Eagles gained 281 yards on 23 rushes.

Matthew Hardin forced a safety for Rye Cove and finished with six tackles. Matthew Gibson had seven tackles, including a sack. Cory Hensley snagged two interceptions.

Eastside 49, Twin Springs 6

NICKELSVILLE — Jordan Rasnick was 9-for-11 passing 136 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a 61-yard TD for the Spartans, who remained undefeated in the Cumberland District.

Rasnick hit Seth Boles for a 9-yard TD, Luke Lawson on a 6-yarder and Nick Livingston on a 2-yarder. Matthew Sexton rushed six times for 104 yards and three TDs for Eastside (4-3, 4-0).

Jarvis Pennington had a stunning 84-yard touchdown for Twin Springs (0-7, 0-3).

Evan Bellamy had 10 tackles and Sexton nine for the Spartans.

Ridgeview 24, Battle 7

BRISTOL, Va. — Noah Mullins completed 11 of 21 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Wolfpack (6-1, 4-1) to an impressive Mountain 7 District win over the Trojans.

Mullins connected with McKenzie Sproles on a 74-yard scoring strike and tossed a 38-yard touchdown to Gabe Counts. Cameron Carroll also caught a touchdown pass, a 25-yarder, from Mullins.

Ridgeview (6-1, 4-1) also rushed for 190 yards.

Bailey Farmer scored on a 3-yard run for John Battle (4-3, 1-2).

Lebanon 7, Castlewood 0

CASTLEWOOD — Logan Smith ran 8 yards for a touchdown with 10:15 left in the fourth quarter and Lebanon held on for the non-district win.

Smith finished with 95 yards on 20 carries for the Pioneers.

Jack Ward led Castlewood (5-3) with 14 carries and 60 yards. Jeremiah Allen recovered a fumble for the Blue Devils.

Grundy 34, J.I. Burton 7

GRUNDY — Gabe Fisher rolled up 166 yards and Jacob McNutt added 159 for the Golden Wave, who sped past the visiting Raiders in a non-district matchup.

Fisher scored on runs of 18 and 29 yards, and McNutt had touchdowns of 1 and 11 yards

Tyree Bolling scored on a 1-yard pop for J.I. Burton (2-5). Houston Thacker completed 16 of 29 passes for 166 yards.